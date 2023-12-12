Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024
Joan Mir says he has “one beautiful chance” to lead Honda in MotoGP next season and properly influence the direction of bike development.
The 2020 world champion endured a horrid first year on the Honda in 2023, finishing with just 26 points in a campaign plagued by injury, and admitted at one stage that he did think about quitting.
Mir's best result came in India, where he was fifth during one of Honda's most competitive rounds of the season.
With Marc Marquez moving to Gresini Ducati next year, Mir becomes the de facto team leader at Honda and believes "we can do a good job" if the company "listens to me" in terms of development feedback.
"It's true that at the end of the season, more than feeling motivation for next year, the thing that I want more is to finish and go to sleep after a season as this one," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt more motivated for 2024 now he is team leader at Honda.
"But I think inside of me we have one beautiful chance next season being able to decide a bit more [the direction of development], because the new rider, they [Luca Marini]… as me last year, I was not able to make any comparison between this year's bike and last year's bike.
"They will be the same, they will try next year's bike.
Photo by: Repsol Media
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
"So, now I will have the opportunity to give more of an opinion, to understand the areas that I think are the correct direction, in what areas it's not.
"And if they listen to me I think that we can do a good job."
Former VR46 Ducati rider Marini was announced by Honda as Marquez's replacement on the Monday following the Valencia Grand Prix, with the Italian penning a two-year deal.
Both he and Mir rode the latest 2024 prototype during the post-season Valencia test, with the latter noting it was the first time Honda had brought anything that had actually worked since he joined the marque.
A report in El Periodico last week revealed that Honda had been able to shave eight kilograms off the weight of its RC213V, which has helped, among other updates, improve the overall handling of the bike.
Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test
Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test
Mir "can't afford" another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023
Mir "can't afford" another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023 Mir "can't afford" another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet
Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" ahead of Honda departure
Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" ahead of Honda departure Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" ahead of Honda departure
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Latest news
Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs
Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024 Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Aston Martin: Clawing back Red Bull DRS switch gap is “a challenge”
Aston Martin: Clawing back Red Bull DRS switch gap is “a challenge” Aston Martin: Clawing back Red Bull DRS switch gap is “a challenge”
Revealed: The FIA's plans for "nimble" 2026 F1 cars and moveable aero
Revealed: The FIA's plans for "nimble" 2026 F1 cars and moveable aero Revealed: The FIA's plans for "nimble" 2026 F1 cars and moveable aero
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.