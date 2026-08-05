Trackhouse announces Raul Fernandez's contract renewal for MotoGP 2027-28

Trackhouse has announced that it has renewed its contract with Raul Fernandez for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons.

After a tug-of-war that lasted almost half a year, the two parties reached an agreement for the next two seasons.

In fact, it was precisely the length of the contract that stalled the negotiations for months, as Fernandez had always asked for a two-season deal, while the team preferred a more flexible solution.

“We at Trackhouse are thrilled to announce that Raul Fernandez will stay with the team for the next two seasons. Since the beginning of this team’s journey, Raul has been fully committed to our mission and objectives. He has grown as a rider both on the bike and with his preparation, approach, and maturity. We believe that this team and these bikes are poised to be a consistent championship threat in the years to come and that Raul can help carry us to great heights in this sport”, explained Marks, the team owner.

Fernandez stepped up to MotoGP in 2022 after starring in a spectacular Moto2 campaign the previous year, in which he claimed eight victories, seven pole positions and 12 podiums, but lost the title to team-mate Remy Gardner by just four points.

At just 21 years of age, KTM promoted him to MotoGP with the Tech3 team, but it proved to be a very difficult season for Fernandez, who at the end of the year managed to free himself from his contract to join Aprilia's satellite team RNF.

Following Trackhouse's purchase of the team, Fernandez is completing his third season with the American outfit this year.

Last year, he achieved his first victory in the premier class by winning the Australian Grand Prix and ended the season with a podium in Valencia.

This year, the Madrid native has already scored three podiums – in Thailand, Assen and Sachsenring – and is chasing his first victory of the season.

In 2027, Fernandez is expected to partner Enea Bastianini, who, after two tough seasons with Tech3-KTM, managed to free himself from his contract with the Austrian manufacturer to make the move to the American team, with Aprilia's promising him full factory support.

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