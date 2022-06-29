Tickets Subscribe
Vinales "the happiest man in the world" after Aprilia MotoGP podium
MotoGP News

Top riders call on all MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

MotoGP’s leading stars, including reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, agree that the Global Fan Survey is the best tool for the sport’s followers to help shape the future of the series.

By:
Listen to this article

Before going on vacation after the Dutch Grand Prix, Quartararo said he wants as many of the sport’s fans as possible to give their opinions to the initiative launched by Dorna, the promoter of the championship, together with Motorsport Network and Nielsen Sport.

The survey is entering its final weeks before all the data is collected and analysed, with a closing date of July 10.

“The survey is something very interesting for the fans to give their opinion, and between all of us we will try to improve the championship,” said Quartararo.

“The World Championship will benefit from it. It is a very good initiative, and from here I call on all fans to participate.”

Joan Mir, the 2020 world champion with Suzuki, echoed Quartararo’s sentiments. 

“I think it's great to involve the fans, who are the ones who enjoy this sport, so that they can evaluate with such a detailed survey what they think of the championship,” Mir said. 

“I hope that their opinion is taken into account, because, after all, we race partly so that they can enjoy themselves.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia star Aleix Espargaro voiced his surprise over the courage of the promoter, as it dares to ask its fans what aspects of the business that could be improved. 

He said: “I was very surprised. In a sport as top as this one, having the humility to ask the opinion of the fans, what they like more or less and what they would change, can give us a very interesting point of view.

“Sometimes those of us on the inside run out of ideas, so having other perspectives is very good. And even more so if it comes from the fans, which is who we live for at the end of the day.”

One of the most reflective members of the grid is Miguel Oliveira. He believes that the most loyal fans already voice their opinion on social media networks but adds that the survey is the best tool to channel all those thoughts.

“It's a good initiative to be able to know the opinion of the fans,” said the Portuguese KTM rider. “Many of them already use social networks but being able to channel what they think in a survey is a great idea.”

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
