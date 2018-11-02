Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Top List

Top 10: Fastest tracks on the MotoGP calendar

shares
comments
Top 10: Fastest tracks on the MotoGP calendar
By: Mario Fritzsche
Translated by: Vlad Shish
12m ago

Which circuits in the current MotoGP calendar are the fastest? Here's the top 10, sorted by track record speed with the corresponding record holder pictured.

Slider
List

#10: Brno Circuit (Czech Republic) - 169.734 km/h

#10: Brno Circuit (Czech Republic) - 169.734 km/h
1/20

Photo by: Ducati Corse

2016: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:54.596

2016: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:54.596
2/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

#9: Losail International Circuit (Qatar) - 170.373 km/h

#9: Losail International Circuit (Qatar) - 170.373 km/h
3/20

Photo by: Pramac Racing

2018: Johann Zarco (Tech-3-Yamaha) at 1:53.680

2018: Johann Zarco (Tech-3-Yamaha) at 1:53.680
4/20

Photo by: Miquel Liso

#8: Motorland Aragon (Spain) - 171.400 km/h

#8: Motorland Aragon (Spain) - 171.400 km/h
5/20

Photo by: Repsol Media

2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:46.635

2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:46.635
6/20

Photo by: Repsol Media

#7: TT Circuit Assen (Netherlands) - 176.527 km/h

#7: TT Circuit Assen (Netherlands) - 176.527 km/h
7/20

2015: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) at 1:32.627

2015: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) at 1:32.627
8/20

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

#6: Silverstone Circuit (GB) - 177.087 km/h

#6: Silverstone Circuit (GB) - 177.087 km/h
9/20

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

2017: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:59.941

2017: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:59.941
10/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

#5: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina) - 177.120 km/h

#5: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina) - 177.120 km/h
11/20

Photo by: Ducati Corse

2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:37.683

2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:37.683
12/20

Photo by: Repsol Media

#4: Mugello Circuit (Italy) - 177.783 km/h

#4: Mugello Circuit (Italy) - 177.783 km/h
13/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2018: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) at 1:46.208

2018: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) at 1:46.208
14/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

#3: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 181.982 km/h

#3: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 181.982 km/h
15/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2018: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:30.088

2018: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:30.088
16/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

#2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australia) - 182.173 km/h

#2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australia) - 182.173 km/h
17/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) at 1:27.899

2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) at 1:27.899
18/20

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

#1: Red Bull Ring (Austria) - 186.967 km/h

#1: Red Bull Ring (Austria) - 186.967 km/h
19/20

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2016: Andrea Iannone (Ducati) at 1:23.142

2016: Andrea Iannone (Ducati) at 1:23.142
20/20

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Next article
Why KTM must be wary of 'the Pedrosa factor'

Previous article

Why KTM must be wary of 'the Pedrosa factor'
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Andrea Iannone Shop Now , Johann Zarco
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Ducati Team Shop Now , Repsol Honda Team , Tech 3
Author Mario Fritzsche
Article type Top List

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain

5h ago
McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash Article
Supercars

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market

Latest videos
Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit

Nov 1, 2018
Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Oct 25, 2018

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Top 10: Fastest tracks on the MotoGP calendar
MotoGP

Top 10: Fastest tracks on the MotoGP calendar

Why KTM must be wary of 'the Pedrosa factor'
MotoGP

Why KTM must be wary of 'the Pedrosa factor'

Marquez: Suzuki can now fight for the MotoGP title
MotoGP

Marquez: Suzuki can now fight for the MotoGP title

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.