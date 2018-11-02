Top 10: Fastest tracks on the MotoGP calendar

Which circuits in the current MotoGP calendar are the fastest? Here's the top 10, sorted by track record speed with the corresponding record holder pictured.
#10: Brno Circuit (Czech Republic) - 169.734 km/h
2016: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:54.596
#9: Losail International Circuit (Qatar) - 170.373 km/h
2018: Johann Zarco (Tech-3-Yamaha) at 1:53.680
#8: Motorland Aragon (Spain) - 171.400 km/h
2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:46.635
#7: TT Circuit Assen (Netherlands) - 176.527 km/h
2015: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) at 1:32.627
8/20
#6: Silverstone Circuit (GB) - 177.087 km/h
2017: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:59.941
#5: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina) - 177.120 km/h
2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:37.683
#4: Mugello Circuit (Italy) - 177.783 km/h
2018: Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) at 1:46.208
#3: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 181.982 km/h
2018: Marc Marquez (Honda) at 1:30.088
#2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australia) - 182.173 km/h
2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) at 1:27.899
#1: Red Bull Ring (Austria) - 186.967 km/h
2016: Andrea Iannone (Ducati) at 1:23.142
