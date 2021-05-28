Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP / Italian GP Analysis

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

By:

Friday at the Italian Grand Prix featured key tech upgrades for three MotoGP manufacturers that could prove vital in their Mugello hopes come Sunday.

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

The biggest tech battleground in MotoGP in recent times has come in the form of the holeshot start device first introduced by Ducati in the latter stages of 2018.

Starting off as simply a device which lowered the rear of the bike for the start to improve acceleration by keeping the front wheel down, it evolved into something Ducati riders could use on the fly late on in 2019.

The rest of the field began to develop their own versions for 2020, but the game was moved further in 2021 with Ducati, Honda and KTM introducing a front holeshot device – something Aprilia had previously been using.

Yamaha was left without this for the opening five rounds and caused headaches for Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo – both of whom forced into recovery rides on their way to victory in Qatar and Portugal.

Both have had their pleas heard by Yamaha now as both Vinales and Quartararo, as well as Petronas SRT duo Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli, having the device on Friday at Mugello.

"I'm so happy, really happy because from Qatar 1 every time I made a great result or a pole position or something, I pushed the Japanese engineers [saying] 'it's the most important, it's the most important'," Quartararo said of the new front holeshot device after ending Friday fourth overall.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Now we have no more excuses. Of course, we need to develop it more because it's our first test, but we already see big improvements.

"So, I'm super happy, so I think we can even make better things.

"So I'm looking forward, but I want to thank Yamaha because they work hard and I think they change a little bit, like more a new style and I really like it and they are doing an amazing job."

Vinales - eighth on combined times - was similarly enthused by it when asked about the device by Motorsport.com, though admitted he won't know how effective it truly is until Sunday.

"Basically, we will see on Sunday, but when you are alone you can see it's much better," he said.

"It's a big step. So we need to see it on Sunday with all the bikes, all the stuff.

"But straight away it's faster. Basically the second part of the acceleration, it makes such a big difference."

Elsewhere on the grid, Suzuki came to Mugello armed with a "secret" improvement both world champion Joan Mir and teammate Alex Rins remained tight-lipped about on Thursday.

Mir – who was 11th after FP2 – noted it worked well but would say what 'it' was, though Rins spilled the beans.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In a bid to improve acceleration – a key issue for Suzuki on MotoGP's last visit to Mugello in 2019 – and find a little bit more top speed, Suzuki is using a new electronics set-up its Japanese engineers have been hard at work on.

"Who told you that it was on the electronics side?," Rins replied when probed about it.

"No, it's working quite well. We improved a bit the electronics side. It's working good.

"If we put also the better package compared to two years before, we are a bit better in general, everywhere but especially on the wheelie side.

"On the wheelie side going into the last corner I'm quite happy because the last two years we were losing a lot there, and now it looks like I'm doing something to not have the wheelie."

This new electronics set-up has had a noticeable effect on Suzuki's top speed on Mugello's 1.1km front straight, with Rins clocked at 352.9km/h relative to 357.6km/h set by Pramac's Michele Pirro – which is incidentally a new Mugello speed record.

Compared to Rins' best speed from 2019, he's over 3km/h quicker in 2020. A small gain, but crucial if the expected pack race against Ducatis on Sunday materialises.

Finally on the significant tech front at Mugello, KTM is rocking a new chassis and has found some punch from its engines from a new fuel supplier ETS.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM riders have struggled in 2021 largely as a result of Michelin's front tyre allocation, which has tended to be too soft for what the RC16 needs.

But both Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira have also had difficulties in picking the bike up and getting it out of the corners effectively, which this new chassis – first tested at Jerez after the Spanish GP - has seemingly addressed.

Read Also:

Both riders completed the top six after Friday's running at Mugello, hailing KTM's best day in MotoGP for some time.

"We had a new frame that we tested for the first time in Jerez," Binder said.

"The goal for this frame was to help us line the bike up a little bit better to get out of the corners better.

"And it seems to work well in Mugello. For sure the chassis does help it [top speed] slightly, mostly because it's helping us to line up the bike better.

"That's great. But more so than that we got new fuel and this is giving us a bit more speed."

shares
comments
Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Previous article

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

1d
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

2h
4
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

1h
5
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

4h
Latest news
The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello
MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

1h
Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

1h
Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return
MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

1h
Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic
MotoGP

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic

3h
Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

4h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marc Marquez almost put comeback on hold after Jerez 00:38
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Marc Marquez almost put comeback on hold after Jerez

MotoGP: Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello as damage limitation 00:41
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello as damage limitation

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Mugello 01:54
MotoGP
May 24, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Mugello

MotoGP: Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round 02:26
MotoGP
May 21, 2021

MotoGP: Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round

MotoGP: Miller - 2021 MotoGP bike the 00:24
MotoGP
May 19, 2021

MotoGP: Miller - 2021 MotoGP bike the "best Ducati so far"

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice Italian GP
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return Italian GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

Latest news

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.