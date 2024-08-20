The records that Bagnaia and Ducati broke with Austria MotoGP win
Francesco Bagnaia is on a roll in the 2024 MotoGP season. Despite making some mistakes in the sprint races this year, the two-time champion has been a class apart on Sundays, where most of the points are awarded.
His victory in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix was his seventh of 2024, putting him well clear of title rival Jorge Martin's tally of two from the opening 11 rounds. It also means the Italian is back in the lead of the riders' championship, five points clear of Martin.
Both Bagnaia and Ducati have equalled or surpassed several records at Spielberg, a track that has always suited the Desmosedici.
Firstly, Bagnaia has already achieved as many wins as he did during the entirety of his title-winning campaigns in 2022 and '23. With nine more rounds still to go, including a double-header in Misano, it's very likely that he will be able to notch up a few more wins before the end of the year.
That's not all. Bagnaia has now claimed 25 wins in the premier class, putting him level with Suzuki legend Kevin Schwantz in the list of riders with the most victories.
He is now among the 10 most successful riders in the history of the series in terms of race wins, jumping Wayne Rainey (who has 24 wins) but behind Dani Pedrosa and Eddie Lawson, who are next up on 31 wins each.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull Ring is now the fourth track where Bagnaia has achieved three or more grands prix wins, along with Jerez, Mugello and Assen. In fact, he has been unbeaten at these four circuits in the past three years.
Sunday's success was also significant for Ducati. It was the Borgo Panigale brand's ninth victory in Austria, making the Red Bull Ring its most successful track ahead of Qatar, where it has eight race wins.
Apart from that, Martin and Enea Bastianini finished second and third behind Bagnaia on their GP24s. Having already set a record of seven consecutive podium lockouts two weeks ago at Silverstone, Ducati has now raised the number to eight. The Americas GP, won by Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, remains the last race where a non-Ducati rider finished on the rostrum.
Ducati now also has 17 triple podium finishes in the premier class, equalling Honda's all-time record in the top category. It still has nine opportunities left this year to take over the sole honour from the fallen Japanese giant.
While rival manufacturers are working hard at the moment to close the gap, it's clear for some time now that Ducati is simply unbeatable at the moment in MotoGP.
