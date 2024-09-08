The other Ducati rider on a MotoGP resurgence
Franco Morbidelli talks the end of a three-and-a-half-year trophyless streak with his first sprint podium at Misano
Franco Morbidelli continued his MotoGP resurgence with a first podium finish in three-and-a-half years with third place in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint race and explained how “the race is very different” at the sharp end.
Morbidelli was given the golden ticket at the end of 2023. The Italian ended a turgid three-season spell in the factory Yamaha team where he felt the sharp decline of the Japanese company’s competitiveness for a seat on a Ducati GP24 next to MotoGP runner-up Jorge Martin at Pramac.
Morbidelli was the first world champion to emerge from Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy when he clinched the 2017 Moto2 crown. He then shocked the MotoGP establishment by winning three Grands Prix and finishing second in the standings in 2020 with a two-year-old M1.
Before the 29-year-old could open his Ducati chapter in earnest this year, a crash while training in Portimao resulted in a concussion and he missed the entire pre-season period in recuperation.
He needed time to adapt to the Desmosedici and did not score points until round five in France, but has since posted top-10 finishes in the last six rounds, the highlight being a fifth place in Germany, until he arrived at Misano this weekend for the San Marino GP and the site of his maiden triumph in the premier class four years previously.
Quiet confidence on Thursday translated into sharp qualification form Saturday morning and second on the grid. Morbidelli then unveiled the best performance of the season to trail Martin and get to within 0.3s of Francesco Bagnaia’s rear wheel in the sprint for his first top three since the 2021 Spanish GP.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“I could stay with the top two guys since the beginning [of the sprint], and I could check them out very well,” the placid Ducati man said Saturday afternoon. “There are some areas where I'm missing, but we will try to improve for tomorrow.
“A sprint race is where the riders give all their potential: take out all the potential from the tyres, all the potential from the bike. So, for me it has a great value. To see that, especially this kind of sprint race where the top two guys are in their prime and giving their maximum, it was great to stay there.”
Morbidelli only registered three top-five race results in three years with the factory Yamaha team, although his first term in 2021 was wrecked by a knee injury. Up until his showing in Misano this weekend he has been consistently battling in the depths of the pack.
“Being in the top positions, the race is very different, and the riding is very different,” he insists.
“When you're in the group, it's full of fighting and it's full of rhythm-breaking moves. It feels much better up there!”
Although he is optimistic for the full grand prix distance at Misano, he is also realistic when it comes to showing some of that glittering 2020 form. “To be back there, I should get back winning,” he concluded. “So, we still have some margin here and there, we need to clear it up.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Morbidelli to join mentor Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team in 2025
Espargaro: “Not fair” that Miller and Morbidelli will stay in MotoGP next year
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
Pramac-Yamaha signs Oliveira as first 2025 MotoGP rider
Bagnaia, Martin confident fierce MotoGP rivalry won't change their relationship
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation
Latest news
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments