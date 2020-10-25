MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?

This weekend MotoGP travels to Spain for the Teruel Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

What time does the Teruel MotoGP start today?

The Aragon GP will get underway at 1pm local time. Please note that daylight saving ended in Europe overnight.

The race distance is set at 23 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 25th October, 2020 
  • Start time: 1:00pm CET / 12:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Teruel MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Teruel MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 4:30pm)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Teruel MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Teruel MotoGP

The current forecast suggests a dry Teruel GP, with the temperature at Alcaniz expected to be around 21C for the race start at 1pm local time.

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight

