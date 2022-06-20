Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP German GP Review

Listen to this article

The Yamaha rider snatched the lead off the line from second on the grid and quickly pulled a half-second gap to the chasing Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia, before the Italian crashed out at the start of lap four.

It has all but ended Bagnaia's hopes of the championship in 2022 as he slips to 91 points adrift of Quartararo, as the Frenchman's other main threats in Aleix Espargaro struggled to a distant fourth on his Aprilia and Gresini's Enea Bastianini was only 10th.

Completing a phase of the calendar he was expected to struggle at in supreme form, scoring 70 from a maximum of 75 points in the last three races, Quartararo no looks well on his way to his second world title.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont to discuss the German GP.

They also look at Honda's first point-less grand prix in 40 years and why it has found itself in this position, while the latest rider market moves are discussed.