MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP3 in
06 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Commentary

Tank Slappers podcast: Is Honda using Zarco to pressure Lorenzo?

shares
comments
Tank Slappers podcast: Is Honda using Zarco to pressure Lorenzo?
Oct 18, 2019, 7:12 PM

Johann Zarco's dramatic 2019 MotoGP season took another twist this week, as LCR Honda announced he would be joining the team for the final three races of the year.

That deal arose after LCR announced its regular rider Takaaki Nakagami will be undergoing an operation on a shoulder injury after his home race of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Zarco, who was dumped from KTM's line-up following the Misano race – having already asked to get out of his two-year deal with the team in August amid a difficult campaign – will take over Nakagami's 2018-spec RC213V in a strictly temporary deal as the Japanese rider has been re-signed for 2020.

On the face of it, this is Honda and LCR looking at the best available option to do a good job as Nakagami's replacement. But this move is also being seen as Honda's way of evaluating Zarco – who it wanted for its 2019 line-up originally – as a potential replacement for the struggling Jorge Lorenzo next year.

Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP editor Oriol Puigdemont and Autosport's Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan discuss the thinking behind this in the latest edition of the Tank Slappers podcast and ponder Zarco's hopes of realistically making it onto the grid full-time next year.

Click on the PLAY icon below to listen to the podcast...

 
Next article
Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage

Previous article

Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Johann Zarco

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

18 Oct - 20 Oct
FP3 Starts in
06 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 18 Oct
18:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 18 Oct
23:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 19 Oct
18:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 19 Oct
22:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 19 Oct
23:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 19 Oct
23:30
15:30
WU Sun 20 Oct
17:40
09:40
Race Sun 20 Oct
23:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

2
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

3
Formula 1

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere

54m
4
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon reverse grid idea for 2020

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC

Latest videos

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

Latest news

Tank Slappers podcast: Is Honda using Zarco to pressure Lorenzo?
MGP

Tank Slappers podcast: Is Honda using Zarco to pressure Lorenzo?

Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage
MGP

Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach
MOT2

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach

Rossi shelves Yamaha updates at Motegi
MGP

Rossi shelves Yamaha updates at Motegi

Rain forecasts hampering Dovizioso's Motegi victory bid
MGP

Rain forecasts hampering Dovizioso's Motegi victory bid

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.