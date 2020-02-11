MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021

shares
comments
Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 12:01 PM

Suzuki is on the verge of signing both its current MotoGP riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir for the next two seasons, Motorsport.com has learned.

Team boss Davide Brivio made it clear that while contracts for 2021 and 2022 have not yet been signed by either rider, despite some speculation Rins had already reached a deal with Suzuki, both of them are all but guaranteed to stay on board with the Hamamatsu marque.

“We have not renewed the riders yet, there is nothing signed," Brivio told Motorsport.com. "But we have agreed with Rins for a long time and we have both told each other that we want to stay together. And the same thing has happened with Joan.

“Many months ago we decided that we wanted to continue with the current line-up but our company is very large and has its internal processes.

"Then there has been a market that has obviously moved. We hope to sign as soon as possible, but everything has been discussed and agreed on."

Ducati had been known to have been interested in Mir for its works team in 2021, after losing out on the chance to sign its preferred options of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, who both ended up staying at Yamaha.

But, when asked if the Italian marque had made a bid for Mir's services, Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti simply said: "Mir will stay at Suzuki if Suzuki wants."

The risk of Mir being poached by Ducati or any other manufacturer appear to have been mitigated by specific results-linked option clauses in Suzuki's rider contracts, something it introduced in the wake of losing Maverick Vinales to Yamaha in 2017.

Rins' pair of victories in Austin and Silverstone and his second position in Jerez are understood to have granted Suzuki the power to be able to renew Mir unilaterally by a particular date, respecting previously established conditions.

Next article
Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?

Previous article

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?

Next article

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins , Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
23 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
11:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
16:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
11:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
15:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
16:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
16:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
16:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

57m
2
Formula 1

Brawn had Zandvoort "worry" before banking plan

2h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Late 2021 switch could leave teams 0.5s adrift

4
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

5
MotoGP

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness
MGP

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness

Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021
MGP

Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?
MGP

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing
MGP

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class
MGP

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.