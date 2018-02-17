Suzuki riders impressed by latest aero fairing

Suzuki's latest design of aerodynamic fairing was introduced on the second day of Thailand testing, receiving positive feedback from both Alex Rins and Andrea Iannone.

The Japanese marque has spent much of the Valencia, Jerez and Sepang tests running the 'moustache' fairing it introduced in the final races of last season.

Following a similar design to the 'hammerhead' Ducati – who revealed its latest aero package for the first time on Friday – raced with last year, Suzuki's new fairing was met with positive impressions by both of its riders despite a lack of track time with it.

“About the fairing, I think that I felt better on the wheelie,” Rins, who was seventh-fastest on Saturday despite a fast fall, said.

“A MotoGP bike has a lot of electronics parts, and all the time the front wheel is on the floor we have more power than not on the floor. So this one helps me to have more acceleration and more speed.”

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP with new fairing Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Iannone, who reverted to the older version after an early crash and ended up 11th-fastest, added: “When I start with the new fairing I lose the front on a slow corner and I crashed, and in the end I did not want to continue with this fairing because, for me, we have another priority.

“But in any case, the first contact [with the fairing] is good. I think Suzuki work very well during this winter, especially on the aerodynamic area, and tomorrow is priority for us, [to try] both fairings.”

Honda's Marc Marquez also briefly tested a new style of aero fairing [below], with the design a slight modification to the one used in Malaysia last month.

The Spaniard, who turned 25 on Saturday, was fastest of all, edging out teammate Dani Pedrosa by a tenth-and-a-half.

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team with new fairing Photo by: Repsol Media