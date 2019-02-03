Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki reveals livery for 2019 MotoGP bike

Suzuki reveals livery for 2019 MotoGP bike
By:
13m ago

Suzuki has taken the wraps off its 2019 MotoGP livery in a digital launch, revealing a largely unchanged colour scheme for the upcoming campaign.

The Hamamatsu marque eschewed a physical launch event this year in favour of releasing a YouTube video featuring the GSX-RR bike in its 2019 colours along with race riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir.

There is little to distinguish the new livery from the 2018 variant, besides slightly larger yellow and grey elements on the front fairing and the side of the bike.

Former Moto3 champion Mir replaces Andrea Iannone at Suzuki after a single season in Moto2, while Rins - who ended his 2018 campaign with three podium finishes in the last four races - goes into his third year with the team.

Rins is chasing his first premier class victory after finishing second on three occasions last year, with the team itself having gone winless since Maverick Vinales' 2016 triumph at Silverstone.

Mir meanwhile follows in the footsteps of Vinales and Rins in earning a spot at Suzuki after only one year in the intermediate class, and will be looking to make the same big impression as his compatriots in 2015 and '17 respectively.

The 21-year-old's crew chief for his debut campaign will be Francesco Carchedi, who worked with Karel Abraham at the Angel Nieto team last year, while Rins sticks with Jose Manuel Cazeaux for 2019.

