MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP4 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo

shares
comments
Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo
By:

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has branded the Suzuki the "perfect bike" for the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Alex Rins threatened to take the Suzuki to victory in last week's Austrian Grand Prix before crashing while making a move for the lead on Andrea Dovizioso, while Joan Mir scored his maiden podium in second.

Mir led Saturday's FP3 session by 0.151 seconds, having shown strong race pace in Friday afternoon's FP2.

Though the Suzuki is still around 7-8km/h down in the speed trap compared to the Ducati around Red Bull Ring, the GSX-RR is proving to be one of the strongest machines at the Austrian venue.

"For me, the Suzuki is really impressive how much performance they have because it looks like the bike is turning so well, stopping so well, the top speed is also much higher than our bike," Quartararo told Motorsport.com.

"I think it is one of the perfect bikes for this track."

Read Also:

Ducati has gone unbeaten at Red Bull Ring since it returned to the calendar in 2016, with Dovizioso winning three Austrian GPs.

Having predicted Rins to be a contender for victory last week, the Ducati rider once again touted the Suzukis to be in the lead group in Sunday's Styrian GP.

When asked by Motorsport.com how the GSX-RR compared to the Ducati, Dovizioso says the Suzuki's strong braking, cornering and traction is allowing it to somewhat negate its deficit in power, while its kindness on tyres is allowing Rins and Mir to be strong late in races.

"I think they are really good on the brakes, very similar to us, much better in the middle of the corners," Dovizioso explains.

"The acceleration is not as good as ours, but they are able to exit with more speed.

"When you exit with more speed, you are able to not use too much the rear tyre, you don't have to pick up [the bike] and use the power because you make the speed in the middle of the corners.

"So, I think they use a bit less the tyres, which is the reason why Rins and Mir are really good at the end of the race.

"We can accelerate much more from the middle of the straight to the end, but if you lose some kilometres [per hour] in the first part of the acceleration, it takes a lot of metres to gain on the Suzuki because you are losing the speed.

"This means you start to gain in the middle of the straight, not before.

"They are able to be consistent and fast, but more consistent than everybody I think in this moment."

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1

Previous article

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

2021 F1 downforce cut not a matter of safety, says Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 F1 downforce cut not a matter of safety, says Pirelli

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

3h
2
MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1

3h
3
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

4
Formula 1

2021 F1 downforce cut not a matter of safety, says Pirelli

43m
5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Latest news

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo
MGP

Suzuki "perfect bike" for Red Bull Ring, says Quartararo

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1
MGP

Styria MotoGP: Mir puts Suzuki on top in FP3, Rossi to Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?
MGP

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.