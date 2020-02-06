MotoGP
Qatar GP
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
R
MotoGP
French GP
14 May
-
17 May
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
28 May
-
31 May
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
R
MotoGP
German GP
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
R
MotoGP
British GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils new MotoGP livery ahead of testing

shares
comments
Slider
List

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP and Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP and Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
1/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki GSX-RR 2020

Suzuki GSX-RR 2020
2/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
3/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
4/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
5/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

GSX-RR 2020 of Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

GSX-RR 2020 of Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
6/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
8/8

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

By:
Feb 6, 2020

The Suzuki MotoGP team has unveiled a new livery for its 2020 campaign ahead of the first pre-season test of the year at the Sepang International Circuit.

The 2020 MotoGP season will be Suzuki’s sixth since it returned to grand prix racing in 2015, and enters the campaign with an unchanged line-up of double race winner Alex Rins and ’17 Moto3 world champion Joan Mir.

This year marks the centenary of the Suzuki company, and in celebration the GSX-RR MotoGP challenger features a new blue and silver livery to mark the occasion.

Pulling the wraps off the new colour scheme at Sepang on Thursday, team manager Davide Brivio said: "This will be a special year for Suzuki as it’s the 60th year in racing, so we feel even more motivated to do well in front of all our Company and our fans.

"Our Engineers in Japan have worked on several items and small details, other than engine, during the winter trying to improve our good package. The riders are ready and excited, so I believe we have to set our target to improve again and again the performance of the team with both riders."

Suzuki won two races in a single season for the first time since 2000 last year courtesy of victories for Rins at the Circuit of the Americas and at Silverstone.

It ended the campaign fourth in the manufacturers’ standings, with Rins only six points away from a top three position in the riders’ championship in fourth. 

Ducati sees merits in using rider market "pressure"

Ducati sees merits in using rider market "pressure"
MotoGP
Team Suzuki MotoGP
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
15:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
14:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
15:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
15:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
15:00
18:00
