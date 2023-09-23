Subscribe
Previous / Marini fractures collarbone in MotoGP sprint race crash with team-mate Next / Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future
MotoGP / Indian GP News

“Strong penalties” only way to stop constant MotoGP Turn 1 pile-ups

Leading MotoGP riders, including Aleix Espargaro, say “strong penalties” are the only way to stop Turn 1 pile-ups from continually happening after another occurred in the Indian Grand Prix sprint.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Rachit Thukral
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Crash at the start of Sprint

At the start of Saturday’s delayed 11-lap sprint at the Buddh International Circuit, five riders ended up tangling into Turn 1.

VR46 Ducati duo Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini collided into Turn 1, with the latter suffering a broken collarbone while his polesitting team-mate dropped down the back before recovering to fifth.

At the same time as this incident, LCR Honda’s Stefan Bradl touched the back of Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez, which sent the former crashing into the sister Tech3 GasGas of Pol Espargaro.

This is the third time in four races that there has been a pile-up into Turn 1 in a race, after similar wrecks at the start of the Catalan GP and the Austrian GP sprint.

Marini has since been handed a long lap penalty for his collision with Bezzecchi, which he will serve at the next grand prix in which he is fit enough to participate in, having been ruled out of the Indian GP. 

However, this punishment is the standard one for causing such an incident, with Enea Bastianini awaiting to serve a long lap for his Barcelona Turn 1 pile-up and Pramac’s Jorge Martin serving one in the Austrian GP.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – who got disrupted by the Turn 1 chaos in the Indian GP sprint – says harsher penalties need to be dished out to dissuade these incidents.

“The solution – there is a very easy, easy solution,” he began.

“Strong penalties on corner one. I say it in every single safety commission. Stronger [penalty].

“Very strong. We will see everyone brake earlier, you will see. You just brake earlier, it’s easy.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Crash at the start of Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Crash at the start of Sprint

Photo by: M Saad

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo echoed this sentiment, adding: “Well, you know, we talk about it in the safety commission.

“But the ones who does something strange in Turn 1 must have a big, big penalty.

“And at the end, it was two team-mates. So, not really lucky for Marco, but in the end it’s super difficult.”

KTM’s Jack Miller believes what happened at Turn 1 was “inevitable” and “normal” for a tight corner like that, which has been catching riders out all weekend.

Tech3’s Pol Espargaro felt the incident he was involved in is “always inevitable” and riders can “always do something” to avoid it.

And while he felt his clash with Bradl was simply a racing incident, with the German escaping punishment, he agreed that stronger penalties have to be dished out in future.

“We all said that if this happened this weekend, or if things like today happen, it has to be punished with a bigger [penalty],” he said.

“It can’t just be one long lap penalty, because if you kill one rider’s race or if you injure one rider, what is one long lap penalty? So, this mistake has to be more punished.”

 

shares
comments

Marini fractures collarbone in MotoGP sprint race crash with team-mate

Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe