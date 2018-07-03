Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tightens aero fairing rules for 2019

shares
comments
MotoGP tightens aero fairing rules for 2019
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 3, 2018, 12:18 PM

MotoGP has announced a stricter set of regulations surrounding the use of aerodynamic fairings for the 2019 season.

Since the ban on winglets at the end of the 2016 season, MotoGP manufacturers have experimented with more intricate bodywork in a bid to replicate the downforce-increasing effects of the outlawed devices.

Currently, teams are restricted to two different fairing designs per season: a 'standard' version that has to be homologated prior to the start of the season, and an 'evolution' that can introduced at any stage thereafter. Riders are then free to interchange between the two designs.

However, some manufacturers - notably Ducati - have incorporated designs with multiple sections, which can be added and removed to suit different tracks' aerodynamic requirements.

This practice will be outlawed in 2019, according to a statement released by MotoGP after a meeting of the Grand Prix Commission last weekend in Assen.

It read: "Aero-body design guidelines have been released by the Technical Director and new aero-body dimension limits and limitations on the combination of different aero-body parts have been introduced.

"As a result, the present designs will still be allowed, but it won’t be possible to remove/swap significant aerodynamic parts."

Another area where stricter limits will be imposed for 2019 is electronics, specifically with the introduction of a "unified inertial platform".

This follows MotoGP's adoption of a control ECU [Electronics Control Unit] for the 2016 season and is designed to clamp down on the practice of teams using the inertial platform to feed the ECU different data about what the bike is doing and gaining a potential advantage.

Next MotoGP article
Dovizioso: Ducati now has late-race MotoGP weakness

Previous article

Dovizioso: Ducati now has late-race MotoGP weakness

Next article

Crutchlow: Assen-style pack races a "disaster" for Honda

Crutchlow: Assen-style pack races a "disaster" for Honda

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.