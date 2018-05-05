"Strange" FP4 crash a concern for the race - Marquez

Marc Marquez said his "strange" crash in MotoGP's fourth practice session at Jerez is something he'll have to keep in mind for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

Honda rider Marquez suffered his second fall of the weekend in FP4 when he fell at Turn 2. He had earlier crashed at the Dry Sac corner in the second Friday practice.

The Spaniard was confused over the cause of the second crash, as he said he had not been pushing on that lap, and admitted he didn't "learn" anything from it as a result.

When asked if that crash affected his qualifying, where he was fifth, he said: "No, didn't affect me, but was a crash that I didn't learn about.

"For example, from the crash yesterday I learn, but this crash I don't... because I was slow. Dani [Pedrosa] was in front, and I say 'okay, this lap I slow down'.

"I was not pushing that lap. Strange, but something we will need to consider for the race."

Marquez was the early leader of qualifying, but couldn't improve in the second half of the session and he dropped down to fifth.

The reigning champion admitted he made "big mistakes" in the beginning of both of his runs, which cost him dearly.

"Today of course I expect more because the target was to try to fight for the pole position.

"On one hand I am happy because the rhythm is good, I feel good with the bike and tomorrow will be important to choose the rear tyre. The front tyre we will go with the hard one.

"On the other hand it was not my best qualy, real potential of the tyre was on the first lap, and with both tyres I did a big mistake in the first lap and I lose many tenths."

Marquez said he was considering emulating pole-sitter Cal Crutchlow's strategy, as the Briton had three runs in Q2, switching to his second bike during the mid-session lull.

"Today Cal did the correct strategy.

"I was thinking about that strategy but was not possible because the second bike was with another set-up.

"We work a lot for the race [today], disappointed for the qualy, but anyway [I will] start fifth so we are close."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont