MotoGP Thailand GP

Sterlacchini to begin Aprilia technical director role in Malaysia

Sterlacchini set to begin new role at Aprilia next week after leaving KTM

Germán Garcia Casanova Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Fabiano Sterlacchini, KTM Factory Racing_Head of Technology

Fabiano Sterlacchini, KTM Factory Racing_Head of Technology

Aprilia Racing has revealed new technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini will make his first appearance with the team at the penultimate round of the 2024 MotoGP season in Malaysia.

The Italian manufacturer confirmed Sterlacchini’s appointment earlier this month following the news that its current technical chief Romano Albesiano will exit in favour of a move to Honda next season.

Though Albesiano will remain with Aprilia to see out the 2024 MotoGP before departing for pastures new, Aprilia told Motorsport.com that he has agreed to step aside from his role to allow Sterlacchini to get up to speed in Sepang and then the Valencia finale.

"Fabiano will be with us in Malaysia in an observer role, to take notes and start working for the future, [Albesiano] will remain in the Aprilia garage until Sunday in Valencia," a spokesperson exclusively told Motorsport.com.

The confirmation comes following a decision for Albesiano to not join Aprilia in making the trip to Buriram for this weekend’s Thailand Grand Prix. Despite his absence, Aprilia Racing rider Maverick Vinales says it is business as usual all the same.

"The truth is that I haven't noticed anything strange," he responded when asked about Albesiano’s absence. "We are always looking for every last screw to make the bike work at 120 per cent. 

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing

"Albesiano continues working as always. I don't know when Sterlacchini will come, I can only say that since it was announced in Japan that he will leave next year, Romano's commitment has remained intact. He hasn't gone any further with the bike, but everything is normal." 

Sterlacchini’s arrival for Sepang gives him the opportunity to set the groundwork for a fresh era at the factory Aprilia team next season when it welcomes an all-new line-up comprising current MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, both of whom join from the Ducati stable.

Vinales will switch to the Tech3 KTM squad, with current team-mate Aleix Espargaro due to join Honda as a test rider following his retirement from racing.

Sterlacchini moves to Aprilia after a short stint with KTM, having joined the Austrian marque in June 2021 to lead its engineering department.

In July this year, the Austrian marque announced it had been unable to reach an agreement to renew Sterlacchini’s contract and he will leave the brand this year.

Prior to KTM, he spent 17 years at Ducati, rising to the role of MotoGP technical director.

Germán Garcia Casanova
