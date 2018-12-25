Sign in
MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Dec 25, 2018, 11:37 AM

Motorsport.com looks back at some of the choice special liveries that adorned MotoGP's factory and satellite bikes this century so far.

Valentino Rossi, Honda - Valencia GP 2003

Valentino Rossi, Honda - Valencia GP 2003
1/25

Photo by: Richard Sloop

Already 2003 champion, Rossi ran a special paint scheme in the season finale, seeing off Sete Gibernau for his ninth win of the campaign. Hours later he confirmed he was leaving Honda.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - United States GP 2005

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - United States GP 2005
2/25

Photo by: Bob Heathcote

Rossi and works teammate Colin Edwards ran a special yellow livery to commemorate Yamaha's 50th anniversary. Both finished on the podium, but were beaten by Nicky Hayden.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Valencia GP 2005

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Valencia GP 2005
3/25

Photo by: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Rossi and Edwards then also ran a retro Yamaha colour scheme in the 2005 finale. The Italian's weekend was compromised by a qualifying crash, but he fought through from 15th to third.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Japanese GP 2008

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Japanese GP 2008
4/25

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

Rookie Lorenzo's livery at Yamaha's home race referenced the popular 'Lupin the Third' manga series. He qualified on pole, but finished only fourth.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Valencia GP 2008

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Valencia GP 2008
5/25

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

Lorenzo then ran another special colour scheme in Valencia, but ended the 2008 finale a distant eighth.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Catalan GP 2008

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Catalan GP 2008
6/25

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

A noted football fan, Rossi ran a special livery in Barcelona in 2008 to support the Italian national team in the Euros. Just like he was beaten by Dani Pedrosa in the race, Italy would crash out in the quarter-finals of the tournament in a penalty shoot-out against Spain.

Dani Pedrosa, Honda - Valencia GP 2008

Dani Pedrosa, Honda - Valencia GP 2008
7/25

Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Pedrosa and teammate Hayden ran a livery referencing the first Repsol-backed rally cars in the 2008 finale. The Spaniard finished second.

Alex Barros, Tech 3 Yamaha - Pacific GP 2003

Alex Barros, Tech 3 Yamaha - Pacific GP 2003
8/25

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

The Motegi-based Pacific GP marked one of Barros' better races in 2006, as the Brazilian, recovering from injury, placed sixth.

Marco Melandri, Tech 3 Yamaha - Portuguese GP 2004

Marco Melandri, Tech 3 Yamaha - Portuguese GP 2004
9/25

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Coinciding with the release of the acclaimed Spider-Man 2, Melandri ran a new variation of the theme livery he first trialled in 250cc. His Estoril race itself, however, was more Spider-Man 3 as he crashed out.

John Hopkins, Suzuki - United States GP 2005

John Hopkins, Suzuki - United States GP 2005
10/25

Photo by: Bob Heathcote

Americans John Hopkins and Kenny Roberts Jr. contested the Laguna Seca in Red Bull colours as part of a one-off deal. Hopkins fared the better of the two, taking eighth.

Nicky Hayden, Ducati - Indianapolis GP 2009

Nicky Hayden, Ducati - Indianapolis GP 2009
11/25

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

New to Ducati's fold in 2009, Hayden traded its standard red colours for a USA-inspired livery on race day in Indianapolis - where he secured his first podium for the firm.

Casey Stoner, Ducati - Australian GP 2009

Casey Stoner, Ducati - Australian GP 2009
12/25

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Casey Stoner ran a similar colour scheme - but with Australian markers instead - in Phillip Island. He won the race from pole.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Dutch TT 2011

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Dutch TT 2011
13/25

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lorenzo and Ben Spies ran an anniversary Yamaha livery at Assen and Laguna Seca in 2011. Spies won the former race.

Alvaro Bautista, Suzuki - San Marino GP 2011

Alvaro Bautista, Suzuki - San Marino GP 2011
14/25

Photo by: Crescent Suzuki

Suzuki's sole full-time rider Bautista took eighth place at Misano with a chrome livery promoting a new product from title sponsor Rizla.

Dani Pedrosa, Honda - Aragon GP 2011

Dani Pedrosa, Honda - Aragon GP 2011
15/25

Photo by: Repsol Media

This special Honda livery might've divided opinion, but certainly seemed to do the trick - Stoner and Pedrosa finished 1-2 at Aragon.

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Suzuki - German GP 2015

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Suzuki - German GP 2015
16/25

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Suzuki's special livery for Sachsenring and Indianapolis in 2015 referenced its successful GSX-R sports bike, but itself scored only a handful of points.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia - Valencia GP 2017

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia - Valencia GP 2017
17/25

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Aprilia is making a tradition of running AIDS charity (RED)'s colours in the season finale, having done it over the past two years.

Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci, Pramac Ducati - Italian GP 2018

Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci, Pramac Ducati - Italian GP 2018
18/25

Photo by: Pramac Racing

Pramac swapped its usual colours for a radically different Lamborghini tie-in livery in Mugello. Petrucci ran up front before fading to seventh, while Miller crashed out on the second lap.

Valentino Rossi and Colin Edwards, Yamaha - Dutch TT 2007

Valentino Rossi and Colin Edwards, Yamaha - Dutch TT 2007
19/25

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

The Yamaha pair ran title sponsor FIAT-inspired colours at Assen in 2007. Rossi won the race.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Indianapolis GP 2010

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Indianapolis GP 2010
20/25

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

This livery carrying photos of 500 Yamaha fans debuted in Laguna Seca, where Rossi's teammate Lorenzo bagged the win.

Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Portuguese GP 2009

Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Portuguese GP 2009
21/25

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

Another FIAT-inspired paint scheme, inspired by the Punto Evo car, took Lorenzo to victory in Estoril.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - San Marino GP 2012

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - San Marino GP 2012
22/25

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

The three-time champion has a knack for taking the chequered flag with one-off paint schemes. The 'Race-Blu' won with Lorenzo in Misano in 2012.

Colin Edwards, Yamaha - United States GP 2006

Colin Edwards, Yamaha - United States GP 2006
23/25

Photo by: Todd Corzett

Edwards' Yamaha bike retained the Camel yellow for his home round in 2006, but the forbidden tobacco branding itself was replaced by a 'Stars and Stripes' motif.

Colin Edwards, Yamaha - United States GP 2007

Colin Edwards, Yamaha - United States GP 2007
24/25

Photo by: Chris Sedgwick

Edwards' 2007 home race bike likewise carried American colours, but having taken eighth the year before he could do no better than 11th this time.

Loris Capirossi, Ducati - Italian GP 2006

Loris Capirossi, Ducati - Italian GP 2006
25/25

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Ducati pair Gibernau and Capirossi ran Italy colours in Mugello in 2006 after qualifying 1-2. But Rossi ultimately denied the italian manufacturer on race day.

Series MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

