Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Honda - Valencia GP 2003 1 / 25 Photo by: Richard Sloop Already 2003 champion, Rossi ran a special paint scheme in the season finale, seeing off Sete Gibernau for his ninth win of the campaign. Hours later he confirmed he was leaving Honda.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - United States GP 2005 2 / 25 Photo by: Bob Heathcote Rossi and works teammate Colin Edwards ran a special yellow livery to commemorate Yamaha's 50th anniversary. Both finished on the podium, but were beaten by Nicky Hayden.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Valencia GP 2005 3 / 25 Photo by: Gauloises Fortuna Racing Rossi and Edwards then also ran a retro Yamaha colour scheme in the 2005 finale. The Italian's weekend was compromised by a qualifying crash, but he fought through from 15th to third.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Japanese GP 2008 4 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing Rookie Lorenzo's livery at Yamaha's home race referenced the popular 'Lupin the Third' manga series. He qualified on pole, but finished only fourth.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Valencia GP 2008 5 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing Lorenzo then ran another special colour scheme in Valencia, but ended the 2008 finale a distant eighth.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Catalan GP 2008 6 / 25 Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation A noted football fan, Rossi ran a special livery in Barcelona in 2008 to support the Italian national team in the Euros. Just like he was beaten by Dani Pedrosa in the race, Italy would crash out in the quarter-finals of the tournament in a penalty shoot-out against Spain.

Dani Pedrosa, Honda - Valencia GP 2008 7 / 25 Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH Pedrosa and teammate Hayden ran a livery referencing the first Repsol-backed rally cars in the 2008 finale. The Spaniard finished second.

Alex Barros, Tech 3 Yamaha - Pacific GP 2003 8 / 25 Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images The Motegi-based Pacific GP marked one of Barros' better races in 2006, as the Brazilian, recovering from injury, placed sixth.

Marco Melandri, Tech 3 Yamaha - Portuguese GP 2004 9 / 25 Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images Coinciding with the release of the acclaimed Spider-Man 2, Melandri ran a new variation of the theme livery he first trialled in 250cc. His Estoril race itself, however, was more Spider-Man 3 as he crashed out.

John Hopkins, Suzuki - United States GP 2005 10 / 25 Photo by: Bob Heathcote Americans John Hopkins and Kenny Roberts Jr. contested the Laguna Seca in Red Bull colours as part of a one-off deal. Hopkins fared the better of the two, taking eighth.

Nicky Hayden, Ducati - Indianapolis GP 2009 11 / 25 Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation New to Ducati's fold in 2009, Hayden traded its standard red colours for a USA-inspired livery on race day in Indianapolis - where he secured his first podium for the firm.

Casey Stoner, Ducati - Australian GP 2009 12 / 25 Photo by: Ducati Corse Casey Stoner ran a similar colour scheme - but with Australian markers instead - in Phillip Island. He won the race from pole.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Dutch TT 2011 13 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP Lorenzo and Ben Spies ran an anniversary Yamaha livery at Assen and Laguna Seca in 2011. Spies won the former race.

Alvaro Bautista, Suzuki - San Marino GP 2011 14 / 25 Photo by: Crescent Suzuki Suzuki's sole full-time rider Bautista took eighth place at Misano with a chrome livery promoting a new product from title sponsor Rizla.

Dani Pedrosa, Honda - Aragon GP 2011 15 / 25 Photo by: Repsol Media This special Honda livery might've divided opinion, but certainly seemed to do the trick - Stoner and Pedrosa finished 1-2 at Aragon.

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Suzuki - German GP 2015 16 / 25 Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP Suzuki's special livery for Sachsenring and Indianapolis in 2015 referenced its successful GSX-R sports bike, but itself scored only a handful of points.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia - Valencia GP 2017 17 / 25 Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images Aprilia is making a tradition of running AIDS charity (RED)'s colours in the season finale, having done it over the past two years.

Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci, Pramac Ducati - Italian GP 2018 18 / 25 Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac swapped its usual colours for a radically different Lamborghini tie-in livery in Mugello. Petrucci ran up front before fading to seventh, while Miller crashed out on the second lap.

Valentino Rossi and Colin Edwards, Yamaha - Dutch TT 2007 19 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing The Yamaha pair ran title sponsor FIAT-inspired colours at Assen in 2007. Rossi won the race.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha - Indianapolis GP 2010 20 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing This livery carrying photos of 500 Yamaha fans debuted in Laguna Seca, where Rossi's teammate Lorenzo bagged the win.

Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - Portuguese GP 2009 21 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing Another FIAT-inspired paint scheme, inspired by the Punto Evo car, took Lorenzo to victory in Estoril.

Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha - San Marino GP 2012 22 / 25 Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP The three-time champion has a knack for taking the chequered flag with one-off paint schemes. The 'Race-Blu' won with Lorenzo in Misano in 2012.

Colin Edwards, Yamaha - United States GP 2006 23 / 25 Photo by: Todd Corzett Edwards' Yamaha bike retained the Camel yellow for his home round in 2006, but the forbidden tobacco branding itself was replaced by a 'Stars and Stripes' motif.

Colin Edwards, Yamaha - United States GP 2007 24 / 25 Photo by: Chris Sedgwick Edwards' 2007 home race bike likewise carried American colours, but having taken eighth the year before he could do no better than 11th this time.