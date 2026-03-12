Skip to main content

MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s manager backs Pramac continuity over 2027 Yamaha move

Razgatlioglu looks set to spend another year at Pramac in 2027 despite being linked with a move to the factory Yamaha team

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu's influential agent Kenan Sofuoglu says the Turk plans to continue racing at Pramac in MotoGP for a second season, virtually ruling out a possible move up to the factory Yamaha team in 2027

Yamaha announced the signing of three-time World Superbike champion Razgatlioglu on 10 June last year. While the statement ran to more than 2,000 words, it stopped short of confirming the length of the contract, limiting itself to confirming Razgatlioglu's return to Yamaha after his stint at BMW and that he would make his MotoGP debut with satellite Pramac squad in 2026.

Although Yamaha has not officially confirmed it, there is talk of a two-year agreement plus an optional third year for both parties. However, rumours quickly shot up about a possible commitment between the rider and the manufacturer to promote him to the factory team in 2027.

After making his debut at the Thailand Grand Prix earlier this month, Razgatlioglu's agent stated that the idea is to continue in Pramac next season.

With Fabio Quartararo leaving the team in 2027 to join Honda, Yamaha has secured the signing of Jorge Martin and is now making a decision about its other factory rider. Although nothing is finalised, its options have been reduced after preferred candidate Francesco Bagnaia refused to sign a contract for 2027. Negotiations are now under way with Honda rider Luca Marini, although the signing of a young Moto2 talent has not been completely ruled out, in the hope of repeating the success Yamaha enjoyed with Quartararo’s step up in 2019.

Behind those two options are Alex Rins, who has no offer at the moment, and Razgatlioglu, who is 99% certain to remain at Pramac - according to his own agent.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing, Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing, Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“Yamaha has a very positive attitude toward Toprak. They know they have a great rider,” the former rider told Motorsport.com's sister title GPOne. “This project is mainly focused on 2027. Yamaha is investing in the future and is preparing a new package because it is a reference brand in the world of racing. It lives for this.”

According to Sofuoglu, Yamaha is "very happy with Toprak’s performance in this race, and this will motivate him even more. We have no pressure; we know this is a long-term project."

At Buriram, Razgatlioglu crossed the line 17th, 39 seconds behind winner Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) but ahead of his Pramac team-mate Jack Miller.

“There are many rumours, but with Pramac we have a structure of great quality. Our objective is to take Toprak to the highest level. I am 99% sure that Toprak will also stay with the current team next year, because we are happy here and we work well together,” insisted Sofuoglu, who, evidently, does not close any door if the opportunity arises.

“Our contract is open and there could be interest from Yamaha’s factory team, but the original plan remains with the current team."

