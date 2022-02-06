MotoGP Sepang Test: Bastianini smashes lap record on rain-hit final day

Listen to this article

MotoGP pre-season testing ahead of the 2022 campaign continued on Sunday in Malaysia, with lap times fast and furious from the off.

During the first hour of the eight-hour session, MotoGP sophomore and double podium finisher Bastianini went top with an outright lap record of 1m58.131s, heading Saturday pacesetter Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia by 0.026 seconds.

Bastianini’s time continued to stand as the benchmark as the day rolled on, with it thought time attacks at the end of the day would see the lap record drop into the 1m57s for the first time.

However, with around four hours to go as much of the field went for lunch, light rain appeared over the Sepang circuit – which eventually worsened to the point where most teams called it a day.

Several riders did take the opportunity to test out their bikes in the wet conditions, including rookies Darryn Binder (RNF Yamaha), VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi, Tech3 KTM’s Raul Fernandez and Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Remy Gardner (Tech3) elected against running in the wet conditions owing to pain in his recently broken wrist.

The likes of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on his factory Yamaha, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and LCR’s Alex Marquez also ventured out for some laps on wet tyres.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who also completed some laps in the wet – was third-fastest behind Aleix Espargaro and Bastianini.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

It came to light on Saturday that Ducati has been testing a new front ride height device that can be activated exiting corners along with its rear one.

Suzuki continued testing its updated engine and other general 2022 updates on Sunday, with Joan Mir – who had a crash earlier in the day - telling media that he feels “good potential” with it.

Alex Rins was fourth quickest ahead of the second Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, while Mir was 0.398 seconds off the pace in 12th.

Francesco Bagnaia was sixth on the factory Ducati ahead of Quartararo, with Marc Marquez leading the Honda charge in eighth ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco and HRC team-mate Pol Espargaro.

After admitting the 2022 KTM isn’t quite ready yet on Saturday, Miguel Oliveira was once again a low-key 15th on his RC16 – albeit just 0.570s off the pace – behind Jack Miller on the other factory Ducati.

VR46 Ducati’s Bezzecchi was the leading rookie in 16th, 0.579s off the pace, despite a crash at the start of the day.

Testing resumes on 11 February with three days of running at the new Mandalika track in Indonesia.

Sepang test - Day 2 Results:

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap 1 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing DUCATI 1'58.131 2 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1'58.157 0.026 3 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing DUCATI 1'58.243 0.112 4 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI SUZUKI 1'58.261 0.130 5 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1'58.261 0.130 6 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Team DUCATI 1'58.265 0.134 7 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha YAMAHA 1'58.313 0.182 8 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda HONDA 1'58.332 0.201 9 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing DUCATI 1'58.413 0.282 10 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda HONDA 1'58.420 0.289 11 Luca MARINI VR46 Team DUCATI 1'58.430 0.299 12 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI SUZUKI 1'58.529 0.398 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda HONDA 1'58.607 0.476 14 Jack MILLER Ducati Team DUCATI 1'58.645 0.514 15 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Factory KTM 1'58.701 0.570 16 Marco BEZZECCHI VR46 Team DUCATI 1'58.710 0.579 17 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda HONDA 1'58.800 0.669 18 Brad BINDER KTM Factory KTM 1'59.016 0.885 19 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech 3 KTM KTM 1'59.180 1.049 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing DUCATI 1'59.197 1.066 21 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha Factory YAMAHA 1'59.262 1.131 22 Andrea DOVIZIOSO RNF MotoGP YAMAHA 1'59.284 1.153 23 Remy GARDNER Tech 3 KTM KTM 1'59.348 1.217 24 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha YAMAHA 1'59.365 1.234 25 Darryn BINDER RNF MotoGP YAMAHA 1'59.857 1.726 26 Sylvain GUINTOLI Suzuki Test SUZUKI 1'59.996 1.865 27 Takuya TSUDA Suzuki Test SUZUKI 2'05.678 7.547