MotoGP / German GP / Practice report

Sachsenring MotoGP: Espargaro leads red-flagged warm-up

Sachsenring MotoGP: Espargaro leads red-flagged warm-up
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 15, 2018, 8:15 AM

KTM MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro topped Sunday morning's warm-up session for the German Grand Prix, which was interrupted by a major crash for his brother Aleix.

The elder of the Espargaro brothers had just knocked Jorge Lorenzo off the top of the times when he suffered a big off at Sachsenring's Turn 4 left-hander seven minutes into the session.

He hit the air-fence with speed, and while able to walk away, the Aprilia rider looked to be in pain as he was taken to the medical centre, having reportedly suffered a blow to his ribs.

After a brief delay to repair the barrier, poleman Marc Marquez bettered Espargaro's time to go quickest with a 1m21.397s, with Pol soon moving up to second, a tenth behind.

The KTM man then lowered the bar to a 1m21.230s to end the 20-minute session fastest, 0.167s ahead of Honda man Marquez.

Andrea Dovizioso left it late to move up to third on the best of the Ducatis, demoting the satellite Nieto machine of Alvaro Bautista down to fourth.

Aleix Espargaro's best time was good enough for fifth despite his crash, ahead of Andrea Iannone on the lead Suzuki and Lorenzo.

Yamaha pair Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales and the leading LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami completed the top 10, the latter just edging out the second works bike of Dani Pedrosa.

Nakagami's teammate Cal Crutchlow could do more than 16th, a little under a second off the pace.

Warm-up results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'21.230  
2 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'21.397 0.167
3 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'21.463 0.233
4 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'21.529 0.299
5 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'21.546 0.316
6 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'21.563 0.333
7 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'21.567 0.337
8 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'21.577 0.347
9 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'21.614 0.384
10 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'21.847 0.617
11 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'21.868 0.638
12 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'21.878 0.648
13 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'21.920 0.690
14 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'21.999 0.769
15 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'22.100 0.870
16 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'22.158 0.928
17 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'22.190 0.960
18 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'22.192 0.962
19 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'22.404 1.174
20 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'22.425 1.195
21 6 germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 1'22.430 1.200
22 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'22.526 1.296
23 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'22.575 1.345
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'23.151 1.921
