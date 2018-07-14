Sign in
MotoGP / German GP / Qualifying report

Sachsenring MotoGP: Marquez denies Petrucci pole by 0.025s

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Jul 14, 2018, 1:03 PM

Marc Marquez took his ninth consecutive pole position at the Sachsenring in a thrilling MotoGP qualifying as Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Lorenzo both ended up less than a tenth away.

Marquez was only third after the first set of flyers as Maverick Vinales led the way, his 1m20.441s two thousandths of a second better than Lorenzo's effort in second.

During the mid-session lull, Marquez stayed out for an extra flyer and while he managed to slightly improve, he was still third, 0.089s adrift.

When the second runs began, Lorenzo and Danilo Petrucci were first to improve as they moved up to first and second, the Pramac Ducati rider taking the lead with a new lap record of 1m20.295s.

Marquez's first attempt was good enough to slot between the Ducati duo, but his effort was thwarted by an impressive save at the Turn 3 right-hander.

The Honda rider had time for one last lap and he improved just enough to steal first place from Petrucci, beating him by 0.025s with a 1m20.270s.

Lorenzo was third, 0.057s adrift Marquez, while Vinales didn't improve in his second run and had to settle for fourth on the leading Yamaha.

He will share the second row with Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who had to fight his way through Q1, and his teammate Valentino Rossi.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was four tenths slower than Marquez in seventh as Andrea Iannone led Suzuki's efforts in eighth.

Alvaro Bautista and Dani Pedrosa completed the top 10 as Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami rounded out the order in Q2.

Q1: Dovizioso and Nakagami advance

Dovizioso and Johann Zarco were the biggest names to take part in Q1 but it was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro leading the way before the mid-session pitstops.

But Dovizioso, who was only 0.02s slower than Espargaro, went three tenths quicker and topped Q1 with a 1m20.751s.

Espargaro couldn't improve his time and in the end had to settle for third as he was outpaced by the second LCR bike of Nakagami by 0.009s.

The Aprilia rider will only start the German GP from 19th as he received a six-place grid penalty for impeding Marc Marquez in FP3.

Zarco was only fourth in Q2 and will start 13th, ahead of Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and KTM duo Pol Espargaro and Bradley Smith.

Local rider Stefan Bradl, who is standing in for the injured Franco Morbidelli, was 11th and will line up on the grid in 21st, one place ahead of Marc VDS teammate Tom Luthi.

Q2 results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'20.270  
2 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'20.295 0.025
3 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'20.327 0.057
4 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'20.441 0.171
5 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'20.444 0.174
6 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'20.532 0.262
7 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'20.675 0.405
8 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'20.682 0.412
9 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'20.700 0.430
10 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'20.831 0.561
11 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'20.847 0.577
12 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'20.938 0.668

Q1 results

Grid#RiderBikeTimeGap
  4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'20.751  
  30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'20.963 0.212
13 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'20.972 0.221
14 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'21.059 0.308
15 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'21.183 0.432
16 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'21.242 0.491
17 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'21.287 0.536
18 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'21.460 0.709
19 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'21.546 0.795
20 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'21.749 0.998
21 6 germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 1'21.802 1.051
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'22.012 1.261
23 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'22.159 1.408
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'22.709 1.958

 

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Sub-event Saturday qualifying
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz
Article type Qualifying report

