MotoGP German GP Practice report

Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
14/07/2018 08:54

Suzuki MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone set the pace in third practice at the Sachsenring as Andrea Dovizioso and Johann Zarco both failed to automatically qualify to Q2.

Marc Marquez, who was fifth after Friday despite not putting on a new rear tyre at the end of FP2, was the early pace-setter in FP3 with a 1m21.263s lap.

The Honda rider led Valentino Rossi for the majority of the session until Iannone became the first rider to beat Jorge Lorenzo's FP2 benchmark with a 1m20.845s.

Iannone only held first place for a few minutes when Danilo Petrucci edged ahead with Marquez and Alvaro Bautista then both temporarily taking over at the top.

However, in the end, both Petrucci and then Iannone fought back, with the latter topping the session with a time of 1m20.438s set in the final minute of the session.

Petrucci was 0.099s adrift in second with Cal Crutchlow and Rossi leading Honda's and Yamaha's efforts in third and fourth respectively.

Nieto Ducati's Bautista was an impressive fifth as Marquez ended up sixth, his last flyer compromised by the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Maverick Vinales took seventh with FP2 pace-setter Lorenzo dropping down to eighth, ahead of Alex Rins on the second Suzuki.

Dani Pedrosa (Honda) was the last rider to make it to Q2 in 10th, edging out factory Ducati rider Dovizioso by half a tenth.

Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 12th, with Bradley Smith ending up as the top KTM in 14th, ahead of Zarco on the Tech 3 Yamaha.

Stefan Bradl, who is replacing the injured Franco Morbidelli at Marc VDS Honda this weekend, was 20th, beating his Marc VDS teammate Tom Luthi by 0.168s.

FP3 times

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 23 1'20.438  
2 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 22 1'20.537 0.099
3 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 21 1'20.615 0.177
4 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 23 1'20.719 0.281
5 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 25 1'20.730 0.292
6 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 24 1'20.734 0.296
7 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 23 1'20.773 0.335
8 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 21 1'20.775 0.337
9 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 22 1'20.790 0.352
10 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 24 1'20.868 0.430
11 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 24 1'20.915 0.477
12 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 23 1'21.103 0.665
13 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 21 1'21.150 0.712
14 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 23 1'21.279 0.841
15 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 21 1'21.300 0.862
16 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 27 1'21.332 0.894
17 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 21 1'21.439 1.001
18 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 19 1'21.524 1.086
19 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 22 1'21.740 1.302
20 6 germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 20 1'21.970 1.532
21 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 22 1'22.122 1.684
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 23 1'22.138 1.700
23 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 21 1'22.537 2.099
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 21 1'22.969 2.531
