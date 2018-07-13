Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / German GP / Breaking news

Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1

shares
comments
Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Jul 13, 2018, 8:53 AM

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone dominated the first MotoGP practice session at the Sachsenring, beating Marc Marquez by nearly four tenths.

Marquez and Iannone locked out the top two positions for the majority of the session, with the Honda rider leading by three tenths initially.

However the Spaniard, who has won every year at the Sachsenring since 2010, did not improve on his 1m21.832s time.

Iannone first closed the gap to less than a tenth and then edged ahead of Marquez, beating him by 0.390s with a 1m21.442s.

Valentino Rossi was best of the rest thanks to a last-minute improvement, more than half a second off the pace. He demoted his Yamaha teammate Vinales, who ended up fourth.

Andrea Dovizioso was the top Ducati rider in fifth, closely followed by Pramac duo Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller, who beat Jorge Lorenzo by 0.007s.

Aprilia's Scott Redding was further 0.031s behind in ninth with Johann Zarco completing the top 10.

Alex Rins was 12th behind Takaaki Nakagami, the Spaniard one of three riders to crash in the session.

The Suzuki rider fell at Turn 3, while Alvaro Bautista crashed at the first corner while he was passing his Angel Nieto Ducati teammate Karel Abraham. Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat crashed at Turn 12.

Dani Pedrosa was 14th with LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow only taking 19th, two places behind the top KTM of Bradley Smith.

Franco Morbidelli, who returned after skipping Assen with a hand injury was 22nd, with KTM wildcard Mika Kallio taking 24th.

FP1 results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'21.442  
2 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'21.832 0.390
3 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'21.964 0.522
4 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'22.152 0.710
5 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'22.261 0.819
6 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'22.337 0.895
7 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'22.415 0.973
8 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'22.422 0.980
9 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'22.453 1.011
10 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'22.490 1.048
11 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'22.513 1.071
12 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'22.554 1.112
13 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'22.591 1.149
14 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'22.605 1.163
15 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'22.674 1.232
16 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'22.700 1.258
17 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'22.746 1.304
18 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'22.866 1.424
19 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'22.957 1.515
20 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'22.969 1.527
21 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'23.350 1.908
22 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'23.379 1.937
23 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'23.393 1.951
24 36 finland Mika Kallio  KTM 1'23.557 2.115
25 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'23.578 2.136
Next MotoGP article
Bradl to race at Sachsenring in place of Morbidelli

Previous article

Bradl to race at Sachsenring in place of Morbidelli

Next article

Bautista, Quartararo vying for second SIC Yamaha ride

Bautista, Quartararo vying for second SIC Yamaha ride

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Sub-event Friday practice
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP , Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.