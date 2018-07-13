Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1

Marquez and Iannone locked out the top two positions for the majority of the session, with the Honda rider leading by three tenths initially.

However the Spaniard, who has won every year at the Sachsenring since 2010, did not improve on his 1m21.832s time.

Iannone first closed the gap to less than a tenth and then edged ahead of Marquez, beating him by 0.390s with a 1m21.442s.

Valentino Rossi was best of the rest thanks to a last-minute improvement, more than half a second off the pace. He demoted his Yamaha teammate Vinales, who ended up fourth.

Andrea Dovizioso was the top Ducati rider in fifth, closely followed by Pramac duo Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller, who beat Jorge Lorenzo by 0.007s.

Aprilia's Scott Redding was further 0.031s behind in ninth with Johann Zarco completing the top 10.

Alex Rins was 12th behind Takaaki Nakagami, the Spaniard one of three riders to crash in the session.

The Suzuki rider fell at Turn 3, while Alvaro Bautista crashed at the first corner while he was passing his Angel Nieto Ducati teammate Karel Abraham. Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat crashed at Turn 12.

Dani Pedrosa was 14th with LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow only taking 19th, two places behind the top KTM of Bradley Smith.

Franco Morbidelli, who returned after skipping Assen with a hand injury was 22nd, with KTM wildcard Mika Kallio taking 24th.

FP1 results