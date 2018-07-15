Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP German GPMotoGPGerman GPMore events
MotoGP German GP Race report

Sachsenring MotoGP: Marquez extends German GP streak

0 shares
Sachsenring MotoGP: Marquez extends German GP streak
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
15/07/2018 12:54

Marc Marquez kept alive his winning streak at the Sachsenring as he won MotoGP's German Grand Prix in dominant fashion ahead of Valentino Rossi.

The Spaniard won from pole position at the German venue for the ninth consecutive time and extended his championship lead to 46 points heading into the summer break.

Honda rider Marquez started the race alongside Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Lorenzo, and both Ducati riders had better getaways to take first and second.

Lorenzo led Petrucci, but it took Marquez only four laps to start his recovery as he moved past the Pramac Ducati rider at Turn 1.

He then inched closer Lorenzo and, despite sitting only half a second behind, he spent seven laps before moving within striking distance.

Marquez eventually moved past Lorenzo at the final corner, and immediately pulled away as the Ducati rider had to turn his attention to the charging Rossi.

It took Rossi only three laps to overtake Lorenzo, taking advantage of a mistake from the latter at Turn 10, but Marquez already had a one-second lead by then.

The Italian nearly halved the gap by setting the fastest lap, but Marquez responded by going even faster a lap later and then consistently increased his lead thereafter.

He eventually won by 2.1s from Rossi with Marquez dropping a second on the last lap, with Maverick Vinales completing a double podium finish for Yamaha in third.

Vinales had yet another poor start to the race, running only seventh in the early laps, but passed four Ducatis on his way back to the final podium step.

The final move he made was on Petrucci with two laps remaining, the Pramac Ducati rider having to settle for fourth ahead of Angel Nieto rider Alvaro Bautista, who took his best finish of the season.

Both factory Ducatis struggled to stay competitive in the late stages of the race, with Lorenzo taking sixth ahead of Andrea Dovizioso.

Dani Pedrosa and Johann Zarco spent the race together in eighth and ninth with the former winning that battle, while Bradley Smith matched his best result on a KTM in 10th.

The Briton's teammate Pol Espargaro was the catalyst of a multi-bike incident at the start, the Spaniard tagging Andrea Iannone and then collecting the other Suzuki of Alex Rins at Turn 2.

Espargaro and Rins retired on the spot with Iannone, as well as Jack Miller, dropping down the order and only finishing 12th and 14th respectively.

Stefan Bradl, who replaced the injured Franco Morbidelli for a home race return, finished 16th, 11 seconds ahead of his Marc VDS teammate Tom Luthi.

Both LCR Hondas of Cal Crutchlow and Takaaki Nakagami crashed, the Briton retiring from fifth on Lap 10 at Turn 12.

KTM wildcard Mika Kallio and Aleix Espargaro both withdrew from the race, the Finn injuring his right knee in FP2 and the Aprilia man suffering a blow to the ribs in Sunday morning warm-up.

Race results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 30  
2 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 30 2.196
3 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 30 2.776
4 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 30 3.376
5 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 30 5.183
6 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 30 5.780
7 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 30 7.941
8 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 30 12.711
9 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 30 14.428
10 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 30 21.474
11 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 30 25.809
12 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 30 25.963
13 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 30 29.040
14 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 30 29.325
15 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 30 34.123
16 6 germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 30 38.207
17 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 30 49.369
18 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 30 1'01.022
19 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 30 1'16.692
  35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 9 21 laps
  30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 4 26 laps
  44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 0  
  42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 0  
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Sub-event Sunday race
Track Sachsenring
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP German GPMotoGPGerman GPMore events