Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi denies he wants Vinales' MotoGP crew chief

shares
comments
Rossi denies he wants Vinales' MotoGP crew chief
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 13, 2018, 11:26 AM

Valentino Rossi has denied reports linking him with the crew chief of his Yamaha MotoGP teammate Maverick Vinales, Ramon Forcada.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team
Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team

Amid tensions between Vinales and Forcada, Spanish media had suggested Rossi wanted to bring Forcada over to his side of the Yamaha garage to replace existing crew chief Silvano Galbusera.

However, speaking on Thursday at the Sachsenring, Rossi dismissed this notion, reaffirming his commitment to Galbusera - who replaced the long-serving Jerry Burgess as his crew chief in 2014.

"I don't know where this story regarding Forcada came from, because I feel very good with my team, with Silvano," Rossi said. "I enjoy working with them a lot, we have been on a nice journey together.

"[Galbusera] helped me become quick again, he helped me to understand our bike better, I think I'll stay with him as long as I continue riding."

Rossi did however suggest Forcada - who had been targeted to become Dani Pedrosa's crew chief next year before the Spaniard opted instead to retire - could join forces with Franco Morbidelli in 2019.

"It would be nice if Forcada worked with Morbidelli," he added. "But for now it's just a thought. He would be a good crew chief for Franco, but for now nothing is settled."

Having paid tribute to the retiring Pedrosa's achievements, Rossi lamented the fact the Honda rider wouldn't be joining the Yamaha camp and sharing his knowledge of the RC213V.

"For me, having Pedrosa at Yamaha would have been significant, because he's a strong rider," he said.

"Of course, he can beat you, but on the other hand he can tell you some things about the bike.

"Having always been with Honda, he would have been able to analyse well what was better about his bike and what was better about ours."

Additional reporting by Giacomo Rauli 

Next MotoGP article
Sachsenring MotoGP: Lorenzo tops FP2, Rossi 17th

Previous article

Sachsenring MotoGP: Lorenzo tops FP2, Rossi 17th

Next article

Bradl to race at Sachsenring in place of Morbidelli

Bradl to race at Sachsenring in place of Morbidelli

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Dani Pedrosa Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa

Shop Now
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.