The Petronas SRT rider fell from his Yamaha just over five minutes into the first part of qualifying at Misano at the Turn 15 left-hander.

He was able to complete the session on his second M1, but couldn’t improve on his initial 1m32.967s set before his crash, meaning he’ll start second-to-last on Sunday just ahead of teammate Andrea Dovizioso.

It was the second crash Rossi suffered on Saturday at Misano having taken a fast tumble in FP3 at Turn 13, and admits his qualifying fall annoyed him as he felt he could have offered a strong challenge.

When asked by Motorsport.com if his crashes at least proved to his doubters that he wasn’t simply easing into retirement, Rossi said: “Yeah, it’s one choice to take it easy to the end.

“Maybe it’s also the right choice! But I’m here and I want to try and make the best.

“Unfortunately, this morning I did a mistake, because I suffer a lot on the bumps in the fast part.

“But anyway, I wanted to try to push to have a good rhythm and to try to enter into the top 10.

“But, I did a mistake. I think that I need to give the maximum, don’t do something crazy, but try the maximum to achieve the best results that I can.

“I’m very frustrated for the crash this afternoon because in the FP4 I was not so bad.

“With the used tyre my pace was quite good, so I thought I could do alone a good lap in the Q1, but it’s like this. We will retry tomorrow.”

Rossi says his Q1 crash was a result of him slowing down earlier in the lap after a mistake, which meant the left side of the hard front tyre cooled off too much by the time he began to wind up for a flyer.

“The problem is the hard front is better in braking, but on the left you are always very much at the limit – especially at [Turns] six and 15, which are corners where you don’t brake, it’s difficult,” he added.

“I did the first lap, which was not so bad because I did a [decent] time, and I was not so bad.

“But in the second lap I did a small mistake in Turn 4, I go wide, but after I said I wanted to try to make another lap before changing the rear tyre because I think that I can improve, and I have enough time to change the tyre for the second exit.

“But, it’s like I slowed down like five or six seconds because I made a mistake in Turn 4, but in reality I didn’t slow down a lot.

“So, I didn’t expect to lose the tyre on the left like this because I really slowed down for five seconds, but it’s like this.

“The situation is this and I was a bit unlucky, and it’s a shame because if I made 1m32.9s on the first lap, I can do a good lap time in the next lap, and especially with the next tyre.

“But on the other hand I’m happy that I’m ok, because this morning I crashed in the fast part. So, already this is good news.”