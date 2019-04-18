Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Americas GP / Breaking news

Rossi: Title fight only close because of Marquez crash

shares
comments
Rossi: Title fight only close because of Marquez crash
By:
46m ago

Valentino Rossi concedes the only reason the MotoGP title fight is so finely poised at the moment is because Marc Marquez crashed out of a commanding lead last weekend at Austin.

Marquez’s early exit from the Circuit of the Americas race – which marked his first-ever defeat at the Texan venue – opened the door for Alex Rins to win his first MotoGP race and Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth, to retake the lead in the standings.

Ducati rider Dovizioso has a three-point lead over Rossi, who was on course to assume the head of the points table until being passed for the win late on by Rins. Suzuki man Rins is third, a further two points back from Rossi and four ahead of Marquez.

Points standings after Austin:

Pos. Rider Bike Points Qatar Argentina United States
1 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 54 25 16 13
2 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 51 11 20 20
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 49 13 11 25
4 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 45 20 25 0

But Rossi was eager to underline that, had Marquez taken a second win of the season at Austin, the Honda rider would already be some way ahead of the field.

“There are four riders with four different bikes in the first four places in the world championship, so it’s very even,” said Rossi. “The rules have made weekends very lively and sometimes it can be the case that one of the fastest riders is outside Q2, like what happened to Dovizioso [last weekend].

“This is good, but we must say that the situation is only so balanced because Marquez crashed. Otherwise Marquez would be out on his own in front.

“Marquez remains the favourite, because in Qatar he was second, in Argentina he dominated, and here [in Austin] he would have won if he did not crash. So yes, he remains the favourite.”

Read Also:

Speaking about the championship, Marquez admitted his frustration at giving away so much ground at a track where he has never previously failed to come away with maximum points.

"If we have to take something positive, it’s that we are only nine points behind the leader,” said Marquez. “But it is annoying to have thrown away 25 points at a circuit where I feel so comfortable.”

Rossi’s back-to-back second place finishes at Argentina and Austin mirror his results in 2017, when he led the championship in the early stages.

The Italian said his improved form in comparison to last season demonstrates the major changes Yamaha made to its structure for 2019 are making a difference.

“I am very happy that something has changed, because in the last years this did not happen,” Rossi said. “If Yamaha is committed it has the potential to create a championship-winning bike.

“The big things they did in the winter worked, also because the engine is the right one. But during the season we must improve, like Honda and Ducati have in previous years.”

Additional reporting by Charles Bradley

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Bob Meyer

Next article
The MotoGP model that proves F1 B-teams' worth

Previous article

The MotoGP model that proves F1 B-teams' worth
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Americas GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20
WEC / Breaking news

Alonso unlikely to remain with Toyota for 2019/20

3h ago
Binotto admits it was "difficult" to give Leclerc orders Article
Formula 1

Binotto admits it was "difficult" to give Leclerc orders

Verstappen targeting mid-season F1 race wins Article
Formula 1

Verstappen targeting mid-season F1 race wins

Latest videos
Three things we learned from MotoGP's Austin race 02:41
MotoGP

Three things we learned from MotoGP's Austin race

Apr 16, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: American GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: American GP

Apr 13, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Rossi: Title fight only close because of Marquez crash
MotoGP

Rossi: Title fight only close because of Marquez crash

The MotoGP model that proves F1 B-teams' worth
Formula 1

The MotoGP model that proves F1 B-teams' worth

Three things we learned from Austin's MotoGP race
MotoGP

Three things we learned from Austin's MotoGP race

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.