MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Rossi: "Very similar" race frustrating after warm-up boost

shares
comments
Rossi: "Very similar" race frustrating after warm-up boost
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 2:26 PM

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi says his difficult Thailand Grand Prix was “very similar” to prior recent races, which came as a disappointment after he’d showed promise in warm-up.

Adrift of the frontrunning Yamahas of works teammate Maverick Vinales and satellite rider Fabio Quartararo in Misano and Aragon, Rossi lamented a lack of rear grip on both occasions – and says he was hamstrung by the issue once more in Thailand.

The seven-time MotoGP champion had finished the Sunday morning warm-up in Buriram a promising fourth, but faded almost right away in the race, toiling to an eventual eighth-place finish.

“Unfortunately the race was very similar than the last races, because more or less I have the same problem,” Rossi explained. “So, after some laps, very early, I started to suffer with the rear grip, and looks like the tyre suffered more, and I lost grip and I lost performance, and I had to slow down.

“It was another difficult race. It’s a shame more because today this morning in the warm-up we found something good, we modified [the bike] a little bit and we found some grip.

“I was with the used tyre and after 19 laps [on it] I did some good laptimes, so I expected to do quite a good race.

“Unfortunately, with the same tyre [compound] but new, in the race we suffered. And, more or less is always the same, in the last races we have always that type of problem.”

Rossi said the problem was “very clear” on the bike, and revealed there had already been a “long meeting” to get to the bottom of the issue – with potential fixes coming in the next race at Motegi.

“We have something to do, and we will try in Motegi, because today sincerely, the first three are faster, but in the warm-up I was good, also with the used tyre, so I think that for example I can fight for the fourth place with [Andrea] Dovi[zioso], with [Alex] Rins, but unfortunately no.”

The other works Yamaha of Vinales shadowed leaders Quartararo and Marc Marquez for virtually the entire race, but the Spaniard was unable to recover from dropping ground in the battle in the opening half of the event and had to settle for finishing a second behind in third.

Vinales said he too was stymied by a rear grip problem, and has called on Yamaha to improve matters.

“Very happy, I’m pleased with the result, we are getting a lot of consistency – but now the team has to improve,” Vinales said.

“We got a little bit low grip, especially low grip on the rear in the beginning of the race. Then it was a little bit better, but in the beginning I suffered a lot on the rear tyre.

“They [Yamaha] have to improve, now it’s time to do it. We are battling, we are trying to take out the maximum from the bike, we know how to do it – time to be in Japan, I think it’s a really good track for us and we’ll try to push even harder.”

Second place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Second place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano

Previous article

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
04:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
09:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

2h
3
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

4
Super GT

Button hints he won't return to Super GT in 2020

59m
5
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

Latest news

Rossi: "Very similar" race frustrating after warm-up boost
MGP

Rossi: "Very similar" race frustrating after warm-up boost

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano
MGP

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano

Marquez: This title even better than 2014 crown
MGP

Marquez: This title even better than 2014 crown

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to seal 2019 crown

Thailand MotoGP - the race as it happened
MGP

Thailand MotoGP - the race as it happened

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.