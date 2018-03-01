Rossi rules out having a MotoGP team until 2021

Valentino Rossi says he will not enter MotoGP as a team owner in either 2019 or 2020, despite Tech 3's split with Yamaha creating an opportunity for his VR46 squad to step up to the premier class.

It was recently announced that Tech 3 will put an end to its 18-year collaboration with Yamaha, with teams such as Avintia and Angel Nieto expressing interest to replace the French squad.

Another option was thought to be a new team entered by Rossi, which Yamaha previously stated would be the manufacturer's priority.

However, when the Italian was asked whether entering MotoGP as a team owner is an option in the near future, he ruled out such a move until at least 2021.

He also said that "most likely I will still be racing" until then, hinting at his yet-to-be-confirmed contract extension with Yamaha.

"We thought about it, it was a nice idea, but we can’t do it," said Rossi after the opening day of the Qatar MotoGP test.

"For the next two years I won’t have a team in MotoGP with Yamaha, also because most likely I will still be racing.

"It could be something to consider in future, when I stop racing, but not in 2019 or 2020.

"The situation is quite clear, although I didn’t expect [Tech 3 boss Herve] Poncharal would leave Yamaha."

Rossi completed the first Qatar MotoGP test day in seventh while his teammate Maverick Vinales set the pace, rebounding from a troubled Buriram test.

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont