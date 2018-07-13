Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / German GP / Breaking news

Rossi: Rear tyre spinning to blame for poor practice

shares
comments
Rossi: Rear tyre spinning to blame for poor practice
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 13, 2018, 4:40 PM

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi says his struggles in MotoGP practice at the Sachsenring are related to rear tyre spinning and a lack of traction.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Rossi finished second practice down on Friday afternoon down in 17th place overall, 0.899s down on pacesetter Jorge Lorenzo and 11 places behind factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who was sixth. 

While Rossi said his position on the timesheets was not reflective of his potential, he admitted that a lack of traction, related to Yamaha’s long-standing electronics woes, had cost him dearly.

“Different feelings during the day, first practice was not so bad,” said Rossi, who began the day with the third-best time in FP1.

“In the afternoon we tried to work with the used tyres to understand the pace, my rhythm was not fantastic, not strong enough.

“We tried to modify something to improve the acceleration but with the new tyre I was able to improve, but not enough. I am very [far] back in the positions.

“It’s not true the third position [in FP1], but it’s not true also the 17th place in the afternoon, I think we can do better.

“The problem is always the same, acceleration when we open the throttle, we spin too much, we can’t put enough power on the ground so we lose acceleration.

“At the same time, we lose too much the rear tyre, so it becomes difficult also to ride the bike. Tomorrow we’ll try to follow another way.”

Rossi has long since called on Yamaha to make a step forward with its electronics, and highlighted the fact that nothing had changed in almost one year.

“It’s a difficult situation,” said the Italian. “We’ve had this problem from August 2017. [Now] it’s July 2018 and we don’t try nothing. More or less we are like last year.

“We have to be optimistic and hoping we can try something, because for me personally, and I said a lot of times to Yamaha, the problem is very clear.”

Vinales also conceded that Yamaha won’t be able to get back on terms with Honda and Ducati until it trials new electronics solutions in post-race testing at Brno next month.

“Still we have to wait for the summer [break],” said the Spanish rider. “Right now I think our bike has a good package, good base set-up, but the electronics limit us a lot.

“So, we need to work hard on that. I think the bike is really good, just we need to set up well.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next MotoGP article
Ducati now best-turning bike, claims Crutchlow

Previous article

Ducati now best-turning bike, claims Crutchlow

Next article

Marquez: Honda has "lost performance" at Sachsenring

Marquez: Honda has "lost performance" at Sachsenring

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.