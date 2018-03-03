Rossi: Yamaha "more or less the same" as late 2017

Valentino Rossi claims Yamaha is in "more or less the same" position as it ended last season with just one day of pre-season testing to go before the 2018 MotoGP season commences.

After Maverick Vinales topped the first day of the Qatar test on Thursday, which was also dubbed by Rossi as a "good day", the Yamaha factory duo slumped to seventh and 11th respectively on Friday.

Rossi explained that acceleration and tyre usage are the two biggest problems of the 2018 Yamaha M1.

"I think more or less we are on the same level," said Rossi when asked to compare the current bike to its troubled predecessor. "I feel good with the chassis, because the bike turns better than last year.

"But for me we have to work a lot on the electronics, because on acceleration we suffer.

"It’s difficult, especially with the used tyre, the exit from the corner. Looks like the other manufacturers are better in this point of view."

Rossi said his 11th position was down to him not doing a fast lap late in the session due to a "problem with the front tyre", and that his race pace was "average".

"The position is not fantastic at the end, because during the time attack I had some problems with the front tyre and I cannot do [a fast lap].

"So I'm quite behind. But the pace is not so bad, average."

Contract extension edging closer

On Thursday, Rossi dropped his biggest hint yet regarding the extension of his Yamaha contract, saying he won't enter his VR46 team in MotoGP until 2021, as he will "likely still be racing".

When asked on Friday whether he already signed a fresh deal with Yamaha, Rossi said negotiations are still ongoing.

"We’re still speaking, but I think yes [I will continue]," he said. "[We will make an announcement] when we are ready.

"I think, anyway we are not in delay. We’re on time. It will be not a big problem."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont