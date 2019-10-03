MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Special feature

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island

Tickets
shares
comments
Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island
Oct 3, 2019, 10:32 PM

Brand new fan zones celebrating MotoGP superstars Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi will debut at the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

In honour of five-time MotoGP champion Marquez, the MM93 Fan Zone offers premium undercover seating in the Gardner Straight grandstand.

Entry to the Marquez area includes a complimentary MM93 flag on the Sunday, while the seat itself offers views all the way from Turn 12 and right down the 330 km/h-plus front straight.

The MM93 zone is also conveniently located near the GP Expo, bars, food and merchandise stalls, making it a prime location for the off-track action.

The Valentino Rossi Fan Zone, meanwhile, will celebrate The Doctor's 400th GP start.

The zone is located in the Lukey Heights grandstand, which has cross-circuit views ranging from Southern Loop right through to Lukey Heights itself, a fast, blind left-hander that leads into Turn 10, one of the track's prime overtaking spots. 

Plus, a new entertainment zone, Lukey’s Lawn, will provide fans with plenty of entertainment in between the on-track action.

Entry to the Valentino Rossi Fan Zone includes a complimentary Valentino Rossi flag on race day.

According to Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott, the new fan zones will enrich the fan experience, as well as honour two greats of MotoGP racing.

“Providing the best fan experience to our patrons is at the centre of everything we do and we’re extremely excited to introduce these new additions to the Pramac Generac Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2019," said Westacott. 

Other off-track fan experiences include the famous Clubhouse, with live music and a cash bar, and the new Lukey's Lawn entertainment area, complete with stunt BMX riders, food trucks, Junior GP Challenge by Honda and lawn games.

Get your tickets now before they sell out and get closer to the edge.

October 25-27, Phillip Island. MotoGP.com.au

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year

Previous article

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP Tickets

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP1 Starts in
02 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
10:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
00:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
23:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
00:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
00:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
19:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
00:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

2
Formula 1

F1 takes cool stance towards new team interest for 2021

3
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

4
MotoGP

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

5
Formula 1

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island
MGP

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year
MGP

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year

Lorenzo expecting trade-off from front stability "sacrifice"
MGP

Lorenzo expecting trade-off from front stability "sacrifice"

Rossi: Marquez's 2019 season "close to perfect"
MGP

Rossi: Marquez's 2019 season "close to perfect"

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera
MGP

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.