Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island

In honour of five-time MotoGP champion Marquez, the MM93 Fan Zone offers premium undercover seating in the Gardner Straight grandstand.

Entry to the Marquez area includes a complimentary MM93 flag on the Sunday, while the seat itself offers views all the way from Turn 12 and right down the 330 km/h-plus front straight.

The MM93 zone is also conveniently located near the GP Expo, bars, food and merchandise stalls, making it a prime location for the off-track action.

The Valentino Rossi Fan Zone, meanwhile, will celebrate The Doctor's 400th GP start.

The zone is located in the Lukey Heights grandstand, which has cross-circuit views ranging from Southern Loop right through to Lukey Heights itself, a fast, blind left-hander that leads into Turn 10, one of the track's prime overtaking spots.

Plus, a new entertainment zone, Lukey’s Lawn, will provide fans with plenty of entertainment in between the on-track action.

Entry to the Valentino Rossi Fan Zone includes a complimentary Valentino Rossi flag on race day.

According to Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott, the new fan zones will enrich the fan experience, as well as honour two greats of MotoGP racing.

“Providing the best fan experience to our patrons is at the centre of everything we do and we’re extremely excited to introduce these new additions to the Pramac Generac Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2019," said Westacott.

Other off-track fan experiences include the famous Clubhouse, with live music and a cash bar, and the new Lukey's Lawn entertainment area, complete with stunt BMX riders, food trucks, Junior GP Challenge by Honda and lawn games.

October 25-27, Phillip Island. MotoGP.com.au