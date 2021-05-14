Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro Next / Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP / French GP News

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

By:

Valentino Rossi says he is “a bit stronger” after French Grand Prix practice compared to other 2021 races thanks to gains made in the post-race Jerez test.

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

Rossi is in the midst of his worst-ever start to a grand prix season, having scored just four points from the opening four rounds with a solitary 12th in the Qatar GP.

The Petronas SRT rider has come in for criticism for his form, but admitted on Thursday he was keen to prove Kevin Schwantz’s comments to Motorsport.com recently that Rossi “still has some fight left in him” correct.

For the first time since the opening round, Rossi looks set to pass directly into Q2 having ended Friday’s Le Mans running ninth overall.

“It’s a better day for us, because already this morning on the wet I was quite fast and I felt good with the bike,” he said.

“But I needed a dry practice to understand if the work we did Monday test at Jerez can help us here at Le Mans.

“We were lucky, FP2 was fully dry, so we could push and try to understand.

“In the end I’m in the top 10, I’m in P9, but also during the practice I ride in a better way. I am more constant, I have a decent pace, I can brake deeper and enter [corners] faster.

“So, it was not too bad. Looks like we are a bit stronger compared to the first races.”

Expanding on what his team did to his M1 to improve his feeling on it, Rossi added: “I think that the work in Jerez helped us a lot because we worked hard in the test, we modified the setting of the suspension, different fork, we modified the weight balance of the bike.

“We tried also different carbon swing-arm that is good, and all these things help us to be stronger, especially braking and [corner] entry.

“I can bring more speed into the corners without running wide and I feel better on the bike.”

Saturday’s forecast is currently for rain, which should ensure Rossi joins all Yamaha riders directly in Q2.

Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales placed second and third on the factory Yamahas, with Rossi's SRT team-mate Franco Morbidelli fifth.

shares
comments

Related video

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

Previous article

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

Next article

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

4h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

21h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

10min
4
Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

3h
5
Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

4h
Latest news
Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

1h
Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

1h
Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

1h
Mir doubtful on MotoGP French GP victory chances amid Suzuki struggles
MotoGP

Mir doubtful on MotoGP French GP victory chances amid Suzuki struggles

1h
Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up a “total disaster” at Le Mans
MotoGP

Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up a “total disaster” at Le Mans

2h
Latest videos
MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled 04:50
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

MotoGP: Miller dominates damp practice session at Le Mans 00:40
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP: Miller dominates damp practice session at Le Mans

MotoGP: Miller has 'score to settle' with Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
9h

MotoGP: Miller has 'score to settle' with Le Mans

MotoGP: Marquez 'careful' with Honda bike feedback 00:34
MotoGP
9h

MotoGP: Marquez 'careful' with Honda bike feedback

MotoGP: No wildcard ride for Dovizioso 00:31
MotoGP
May 13, 2021

MotoGP: No wildcard ride for Dovizioso

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro French GP
MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

Latest news

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

Mir doubtful on MotoGP French GP victory chances amid Suzuki struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir doubtful on MotoGP French GP victory chances amid Suzuki struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.