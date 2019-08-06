MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi feels 'not much difference' with 2020 Yamaha bike

shares
comments
Rossi feels 'not much difference' with 2020 Yamaha bike
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 7:30 AM

Valentino Rossi says he couldn't feel "a lot of difference" with the 2020 Yamaha MotoGP prototype rolled out for Monday’s post-Czech Grand Prix test, in which he was sixth-fastest.

For the first time in several years, Yamaha brought the first variant of the bike it will race the following season to the Brno test, with Rossi doing the bulk of the running on the machine.

Fitted most notably with a new engine, Rossi ended the day four tenths shy of Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo, who was mounted on the current M1.

Rossi admitted that the new engine was not a significant improvement, although he is sure there is more to come for the two-day Misano test at the end of August.

“We don’t feel a lot of difference, but we expected [that] because it’s just a little bit different the engine and is not the [final] 2020 [version]," he said. "It’s just the first prototype.

"We work, we try something else, but we need more for sure."

He added: “We try to have more grip, especially from the rear. So we try some different settings because the rest of the bike is the same.

"We find something better, something worse, we fight a little bit with the wheelie. So we still have a lot of work to do.

"But it’s just the first touch, there is still a lot to do and I think in Misano after Silverstone will be an important test for everybody because we will have something else [to try]."

Teammate Maverick Vinales said after finishing a lowly 10th on Sunday he would not try the new bike, as he wanted to focus on rectifying the issues which hindered him in the race.

However, he completed a handful of laps on the ’20 bike at the end of the session, going second-fastest and missing top spot by just 0.012s.

While pleased Yamaha is already working towards next year, Vinales says the amount of rubber on track made it unclear whether the bike had gained grip compared to the current M1.

“Well actually it’s just a step, a small step,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s in the correct way, because we tried it when there was a lot of grip on the track.

“Normally our bike works pretty well [when it’s grippy]. We have to try it when there is no grip.

“I think Misano will be very good to test it, when it’s hot conditions, very slippery, and there we will know more realistic things.”

Additional reporting by Gerald Dirnbeck

Read Also:

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Motogp.com

Next article
Tech 3 offers Syahrin 2020 Moto2 ride

Previous article

Tech 3 offers Syahrin 2020 Moto2 ride

Next article

Rins feared rear tyre would explode in Brno race

Rins feared rear tyre would explode in Brno race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.