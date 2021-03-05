MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

By:

Friday’s shakedown test in Qatar provided MotoGP’s rookie riders with the opportunity to sample their machinery for the first time ahead of their debut season in 2021.

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Four rookies will start the 2021 campaign this month in Qatar (although Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori already has three races under his belt from last year), with a day of running at Losail ahead of the official test allowing them to experience their first laps on a MotoGP bike.

Typically, Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Avintia duo Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini would have already had two days of running under their belts at the end of last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the traditional end-of-season two-day test at Jerez.

Read Also:

Joining the test riders on track on Friday in Qatar for the shakedown, reigning Moto2 world champion Bastianini (below) was the fastest of the new crop with a 1m58.051s on his GP19 Ducati in fourth overall having managed 35 laps.

 

Team-mate Marini was eighth fastest with a 1m58.376s, but encountered various technical problems with both of his bikes which limited his running to 33 laps.

“The first day was a little bit tricky, because we had some problems, different problems on both bikes,” Marini said on Friday evening.

"I lost so much time at the beginning [of the session]. Also, the first laps the power was not at 100% because of a problem. So, the first time [at full throttle] was not a shock. When I came back to the garage everybody asked me how was the feeling, and [I said] it was normal.

“Everybody was shocked about my reaction, [they had] no words. Then we fixed every problem, and at the end I could do some good laps and feel all the power. It was great. The feeling in general with the bike is nice.

“We have to work a little bit on my position on the bike, I’m not feeling so comfortable with the seat, with the tank, with the handlebars. We have to work a little bit on these details because I am not in my naturally position on the bike in the middle of the corner.”

 

Pramac’s Martin had the hardest day of the rookie riders, crashing his works Ducati at Turn 3 on the final lap of his 31-lap run plan. This left him tenth overall with a 1m58.875s, but the Spaniard was pleased with his performance overall – though admitted the seamless-shift gearbox took him by surprise.

“The thing that surprised me the most was the gearbox,” he said. “It’s amazing how you can change gears and you don’t even realise that you are changing gears.

“It’s crazy on the straight, you don’t even feel [it]. The sound is [like it’s] always in the same gear, and it’s more power and more power, even when I put sixth gear I felt like a push up the ass!

“Also, the brakes were so good, because when you arrived at 339km/h and you are going through the braking it’s crazy and you can stop so good.”

Friday’s running was heavily impacted by high winds at the Losail circuit, though this didn’t stop Honda test rider Stefan Bradl (below) from registering 60 laps on the RC213V. The German was fastest with a 1m55.614s, which is around seven tenths off the fastest race record in Qatar set in 2016.

 

The day was also notable for Cal Crutchlow’s first appearance as Yamaha’s test rider, having retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season. The three-time MotoGP race winner shared three M1s – registered on the timesheets as Yamaha Test 1, 2 and 3 – with the marque’s Japanese test riders Kohta Nozane and Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Two of Yamaha’s test bikes completed the top three, though it’s not clear who set the best time on each machine.

Testing gets underway properly on Saturday with the first of two days this weekend, followed by three final days beginning on Wednesday.

shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi

Previous article

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

2h
2
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

1h
3
Formula 1

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

7h
4
IndyCar

Palou says he has better chance to win than Alonso or Sainz

1h
5
Formula 1

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

2h
Latest news
Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

42m
Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
MotoGP

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi

1h
2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

11h
Aprilia facing its "most important" year in MotoGP
MotoGP

Aprilia facing its "most important" year in MotoGP

Mar 4, 2021
Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat
MotoGP

Aprilia unveils new MotoGP bike as Savadori gets race seat

Mar 4, 2021
Latest videos
Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A 07:32
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi

Aprilia facing its "most important" year in MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia facing its "most important" year in MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title

Formula 1
Jan 7, 2021

Trending Today

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

Palou says he has better chance to win than Alonso or Sainz
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Palou says he has better chance to win than Alonso or Sainz

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi

Latest news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow can “make the difference” for Yamaha – Rossi

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

Aprilia facing its "most important" year in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia facing its "most important" year in MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.