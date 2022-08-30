Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
MotoGP News

RNF announces all-new MotoGP line-up for 2023

RNF Racing has announced an all-new line-up for the 2023 MotoGP season, with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez joining the Aprilia satellite squad.

Lewis Duncan
By:
RNF announces all-new MotoGP line-up for 2023
Listen to this article

The Razlan Razali-run outfit, which was rebranded as RNF Racing in 2022 following Petronas SRT's exit at the end of last year, will sever ties with Yamaha at the conclusion of the current campaign.

RNF will field year-old Aprilia machinery next year, with outgoing KTM riders Oliveira and his Tech3 counterpart Fernandez refreshing the team's line-up for 2023 having signed two-year deals.

Oliveira has long been linked to RNF having turned down a move back to Tech3 by KTM, while rookie Fernandez negotiated an exit from his deal with the Austrian marque recently to join RNF.

Fernandez originally wanted to join RNF's predecessor Petronas SRT for his rookie campaign until KTM locked him into a contract to race for Tech3.

RNF's current line-up will depart MotoGP at the end of the season, with Andrea Dovizioso retiring at the end of this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix, while Darryn Binder looks set to move to Moto2, having stepped up to the premier class directly from Moto3.

RNF boss Razali says signing its two new riders was "not a simple process", but both the team and Aprilia "believe in the talent of both riders".

"We are extremely excited to welcome Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez to the WithU RNF MotoGP Team from 2023," Razali said.

"It has not been a simple process, but together with Aprilia we are very clear on the riders that we wanted.

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"They are both young riders with a good combination of experience coming from Miguel and Raul who I'm personally a fan of since he shocked the Moto2 category last year to become Vice Champion. To finally secure him, is fantastic.

"Both, Aprilia and we believe in the talent of both riders, so we can't wait for them to ride for us next season!"

Oliveira's place at KTM has been taken by Jack Miller, who in turn will be replaced by Enea Bastianini at the factory Ducati squad.

Tech3, which will be rebranded as GasGas Factory Racing in 2023, will welcome back Pol Espargaro from Honda, while reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner suggested during the Austrian GP weekend that he will not be with the team next year.

Moto2 frontrunner Augusto Fernandez, who races for the KTM-backed Ajo Motorsport, is linked to the seat alongside Espargaro at Tech3.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Honda finally announced it had signed Joan Mir on a two-year deal to join its factory team alongside Marc Marquez in 2023.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
Previous article

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
MotoGP

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023

Ducati picks Bastianini for factory Ducati MotoGP ride for 2023
MotoGP

Ducati picks Bastianini for factory Ducati MotoGP ride for 2023

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

RNF announces all-new MotoGP line-up for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

RNF announces all-new MotoGP line-up for 2023

RNF Racing has announced an all-new line-up for the 2023 MotoGP season, with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez joining the Aprilia satellite squad.

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023

Honda has finally announced it has signed 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir to join Marc Marquez at its factory squad in 2023.  

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers into MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers into MotoGP team

KTM CEO Stefan Pierer says he will bring in engineers from Red Bull’s Formula 1 team to help the Austrian marque in MotoGP in 2023.

Miller to make Australian Superbike return
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller to make Australian Superbike return

Jack Miller will return to Australian Superbikes for the season finale at The Bend Motorsport Park this year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.