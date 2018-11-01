Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire

Tickets
shares
comments
Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
1h ago

One of Alex Rins' Suzuki MotoGP bikes has been repaired ready for use in Friday practice after sustaining damage in a small pitlane fire at Sepang.

The fire was understood to have been caused by a fuel leak, caused by an injector not being attached properly, but was quickly brought under control before it could do any substantial damage to the GSX-RR.

Rins will therefore have two bikes at his disposal as per normal for Friday practice at Sepang.

The Spanish rider goes into the Malaysian GP weekend lying 10th in the standings, and is just four points adrift of Suzuki teammate Andrea Iannone after finishing fifth last time out in Phillip Island.

Rins said on Thursday he is targeting another top-five or top-six showing this weekend.

"Here in the pre-season [test] it was really good, now we arrive stronger [after] a lot of races in the leading group," said Rins. "I will try to give my 100 percent.

"The bike is different to the pre-season, on the electronics, the aerodynamics, also the engine. We can do a good race."

Read Also:

Next article
Lorenzo explains logic behind Sepang comeback attempt

Previous article

Lorenzo explains logic behind Sepang comeback attempt
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP Tickets
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Marko: Red Bull must aim to make Verstappen youngest champion
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Red Bull must aim to make Verstappen youngest champion

4h ago
Alonso backs Article
Formula 1

Alonso backs "zero tolerance" track limits approach

Mercedes ruling boosts Haas ahead of appeal Article
Formula 1

Mercedes ruling boosts Haas ahead of appeal

Latest videos
Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit

1h ago
Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Oct 25, 2018

News in depth
Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire
MotoGP

Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire

Lorenzo explains logic behind Sepang comeback attempt
MotoGP

Lorenzo explains logic behind Sepang comeback attempt

Petrucci: Pramac still can't explain Phillip Island failure
MotoGP

Petrucci: Pramac still can't explain Phillip Island failure

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.