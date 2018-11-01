Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire

The fire was understood to have been caused by a fuel leak, caused by an injector not being attached properly, but was quickly brought under control before it could do any substantial damage to the GSX-RR.

Rins will therefore have two bikes at his disposal as per normal for Friday practice at Sepang.

The Spanish rider goes into the Malaysian GP weekend lying 10th in the standings, and is just four points adrift of Suzuki teammate Andrea Iannone after finishing fifth last time out in Phillip Island.

Rins said on Thursday he is targeting another top-five or top-six showing this weekend.

"Here in the pre-season [test] it was really good, now we arrive stronger [after] a lot of races in the leading group," said Rins. "I will try to give my 100 percent.

"The bike is different to the pre-season, on the electronics, the aerodynamics, also the engine. We can do a good race."