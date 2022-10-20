Rins still unable to understand Suzuki MotoGP exit decision

Listen to this article

Having returned to MotoGP in 2015 after quitting due to financial pressures at the end of 2011, Suzuki will quit the series again at the end of the current season.

Announcing this shock move back in May, the Japanese company, which will also end its factory involvement in endurance motorcycle racing, cited financial reasons and a change in market trends for its decision.

The news came out of the blue for the entire Suzuki race team, who had only recently at that stage appointed a new team manager in Livio Suppo to replace Davide Brivio, while both Joan Mir and Alex Rins were in deep discussions about extending their contracts.

Suzuki's exit from its current deal with MotoGP owners Dorna Sports, which ran through to the end of 2026, was formalised in August.

The decision's timing was even more baffling as Rins was joint leader in the championship after the Portuguese Grand Prix, while it has once again been put into the spotlight following the Spaniard's victory last weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

Asked ahead of this week's Malaysian GP at Sepang whether he understood Suzuki's decision any further, Rins replied: "Sincerely, no. Sincerely, I asked in the beginning when they said to us and they said the same as to you guys.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I was with Toshihiro-san [Suzuki] in some races, but I didn't ask him directly why you are closing [the race team].

"He did a dinner in Misano with all the team, with the president and some Japanese staff.

"And I promise you he was quite affected by the decision. So, I don't know. What I know is next year Suzuki is no longer in the championship."

Rins will move to Honda in 2023 with the LCR squad having signed a two-year factory deal with HRC.

He had been in the frame to race for Gresini on a year-old Ducati, but turned this down as it was not a factory contract. Alex Marquez will join the Italian outfit instead.

Rins' current Suzuki teammate and 2020 world champion Joan Mir will partner Marc Marquez at the factory Honda squad for the next years, as Pol Espargaro returns to Tech3 aboard rebranded GasGas machinery.