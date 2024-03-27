Rins "needs to do something different" to Quartararo on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Alex Rins feels he “needs to do something different” to speed up his adaptation to Yamaha’s MotoGP bike, as copying Fabio Quartararo’s set-up hasn’t yielded the desired results so far.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Rins finished 13th in Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix, six places behind team-mate Quartararo, in what was his second competitive weekend for Yamaha following his off-season switch from LCR Honda.
Although this was a massive improvement from his point-less 16th-place result in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix, where the Yamaha package was quite uncompetitive, the Spaniard felt he encountered the same issues in Portimao that plagued him at Losail.
Having relied on Quartararo’s set-up as a base line so far, the 28-year-old feels he now needs to take a different direction in order to get a better grasp of the 2024-spec M1.
“It was a hard race,” he said after scoring his first points with Yamaha. “These two races I did, Qatar and Portimao, were not the way that I was expecting.
“We need to work a little bit more on our own. We did small changes on the bike but focusing on the set-up that Fabio is using, more or less.
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“After this race I realised that I need to do something different on the bike because I have similar problems as the race in Qatar.
“I was struggling a lot with the front, after releasing brakes, going on throttle. I am struggling to turn, I cannot do [lean] angle.”
He added: “It's more set-up than my position on the bike. In the middle of the race I tried to change my riding style on the bike to see if I was able to lock more the front, but it was not enough.
“So looks like we need more weight on the front to make the bike turn.”
Yamaha organised a private test at Portimao on Monday, taking advantage of the new concessions system introduced in 2024 to close the gap between Japanese and European marques in the championship.
However, due to dirty track conditions, not much useful running was able to take place.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form 'not unexpected'
Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates
Why Rins should have never been doubted
Quartararo ‘not worried’ about MotoGP rider market standing amidst form dip
Yamaha “not magicians” as it's left “not happy” after Qatar MotoGP round
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
Rasmussen, Siegel and Simpson complete oval rookie testing at Texas
F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments