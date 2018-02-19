New Suzuki "100 times better" than last year - Rins

Suzuki rider Alex Rins says the 2018 specification of the GSX-RR MotoGP bike is already “100 times better” than last year's version.

The Hamamatsu brand endured a torrid premier-class campaign in 2017, losing ground to MotoGP's leading manufacturers and failing to score a single podium with its all-new line-up of Andrea Iannone and rookie Rins.

Its new bike has looked a stronger proposition in pre-season testing thus far, in particular in the hands of Rins during the second test at Thailand's Buriram venue.

“We're leaving with a good base for the bike,” said Rins, who was no lower than seventh on all three Buriram test days and came up just 0.012s short of pace-setter Cal Crutchlow on the opening day.

“In this second test, we tried many things, and some of them we discarded because we are sure they do not work.

“Both in [the first test in] Malaysia and here [at Buriram] we have done a great job. We are taking lots of positives, and you can see that in both the rhythm and the laptimes we've achieved.

“We're never satisfied, so I can ask for a little more power, a little more acceleration. But I think we have a good bike, a bike that is 100 times better than last year.”

A perennial frontrunner in Moto3 and Moto2, Rins was handed a Suzuki factory ride for his graduation to the premier class in 2017, but could only finish 16th overall after injuries disrupted both his preparation for the season and the campaign itself.

He found strong form towards the end of the year, however, and has felt a further boost from his efforts the off-season.

“This has been the pre-season that I've worked the hardest,” Rins said. “Last year I was inactive throughout December and part of January.

“This winter, I was getting up early to go to the gym to train, and thanks to that I feel more prepared.

“Last year was really difficult for me, I suffer a lot with the injuries and everything. But now I'm on a good performance."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont