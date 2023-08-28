Rins’ injury absence extends to Barcelona MotoGP round

The six-time MotoGP race winner badly broke his right leg in a crash during the sprint race at the Italian GP back in June.

Rins underwent surgery on the leg but recovery has been slower than expected, with the main issue now the healing of the nerves in his foot.

He has been out of action since that sprint race, missing the last five rounds.

Ahead of this weekend’s Catalan GP at Barcelona, LCR Honda has announced that Rins will continue his recovery from the sidelines as HRC rider Iker Lecuona replaces again.

Former Tech3 KTM rider Lecuona has been Rins’ stand-in since the Dutch GP at Assen, with the Honda World Superbike rider also competing in the British and Austrian GPs.

Sixteenth in the sprint race at the Austrian GP is Lecuona’s best result on the Honda so far.

A brief message from the LCR team read: "Iker Lecuona to replace Alex Rins at the Catalan GP.

"LCR Honda Castrol rider Alex Rins is making solid progress to be on track soon. However, he’ll miss the Catalan Grand Prix and will be replaced by compatriot Iker Lecuona."

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

No timeline has been given for Rins’ return, although the upcoming test day at Misano on the Monday after next week’s San Marino GP offers a stress-free environment to assess his recovery.

Rins missing the Catalan GP means the full 2023 MotoGP grid has not been on track together since FP2 for the Portuguese GP at the start of the season in March.

Honda’s only victory so far in a difficult year came from Rins, when he won the Americas GP in April.

During the summer break, Rins announced that he would be leaving Honda at the end of the season – midway through a two-year contract – to join Yamaha.

His place at LCR will be taken by Johann Zarco, who will depart the Pramac Ducati squad after four years with the Italian manufacturer.

Lecuona had been linked to an LCR ride for 2024, but looks likely now to continue his partnership with Honda in WSBK instead.

During a media appearance at the Austrian GP last week, Rins said he had no plans to not see out the 2023 season with Honda despite his ongoing injury woes.