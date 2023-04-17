Rins vows to keep "feet on the floor" after COTA MotoGP win

Listen to this article

Rins ended Honda’s victory drought dating back to the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP last Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas, when he capitalised on a crash for early leader Francesco Bagnaia to score his sixth career win.

The result marked his first win for Honda, LCR’s first since Argentina 2018 with Cal Crutchlow and the 100th podium for the team at the end of a weekend in which Rins was also second in qualifying and the sprint race.

Despite Rins having seemingly made a major breakthrough with the 2023 Honda, he says he must approach the coming races “with the same mentality” as he did prior to Austin.

“I’m so proud, because we did a great job all weekend,” Rins said on Sunday.

“This is the third race for us and honestly, I’m happy because I’m creating my base, and it’s working quite good, especially this weekend we made a step forward, same as in Argentina.

“So, step-by-step we are arriving. Today was not that easy because Pecco showed a good pace.

“I was just trying to reduce the gap in the first and second sectors, taking a bit of risk. Then he crashed and I tried to stay focused because I found myself in the front and I was like ‘wow, let’s do it’.

“We got it, 100th podium for LCR, a team that deserves a lot. I arrived at the team and they were waiting for me with their arms open.

“We need to go into the next races with the same mentality, with the feet on the floor, starting from zero because it’s new for me with the Honda.

“So, let’s try to create again our base and keep growing.”

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rins – who started the COTA weekend feeling undervalued by Honda – was the only HRC rider to see the chequered flag, with Joan Mir, Stefan Bradl and Takaaki Nakagami all crashing out.

Mir was caught out trying to pass other riders on the poorly-accelerating Honda, but believes he could have fought for fourth despite starting 13th and feels he is “closer than we think” to the front now.

“I enjoyed riding the bike,” Mir said.

“I like how the bike was stopping and the corner speed was a lot better than the previous days.

“But my impression is that for what I need we are always a bit in delay. We find a better feeling on Sunday, but we start always on the back.

“So, it’s a bit difficult but there’s points on this bike I really like and I see potential.

“Realistically, if I was able to overtake Franco [Morbidelli], I saw that the group of Maverick, I think those guys were my pace, to go with them and fight for the top four.

“That’s what I think we could do starting from that position. Looks like we are in the shit, but if you think about this then maybe we are closer than we think.”