Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

By:

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says he “expected” his crash out of the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix while fighting for victory as he’d strayed slightly off-line.

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

The Spaniard was running well in the opening stages of Sunday's finale at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Rins working his way up to second by lap six as he split the Ducatis of Pramac's Jorge Martin and eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia demoted Rins almost immediately, but the Suzuki rider was keeping in touch with the leading duo as the top three broke away.

But Rins would crash at the Turn 6 left-hander on lap 11, which he says was down to him running "a little bit wide".

"Unlucky race in Valencia, for sure," Rins said. "It's a big shame to finish the season like this, because the pace was there.

"I did a mistake. I was a little bit not on the line, I was a little bit wide. Before the crash I expected it because I wasn't in the good line.

"But that's all. I mean, it was quite difficult behind Pecco and Martin.

"But let's finish this season and let's go to the Jerez test to try a new bike and see if we can fight next year."

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP crash

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This marked Rins' fifth race crash this season, all of which happening while he was running in strong positions.

Asked what he could do over the winter to eradicate this from his game for 2022, Rins said: "Well, the important thing is that we analyse the crash in the box and we discovered why I crashed.

"Let's see. Let's learn a lot from this year to go onto the next one.

"I wasn't in the correct line. The pressure of the brake was good, but I had a bit more angle."

Rins ends the 2021 season down in 13th in the standings on just 99 points having only scored one podium finish all year – a second at the British GP.

Having won the championship in 2020, Suzuki came away from the last season without a win for either of its riders, with outgoing world champion Joan Mir making six rostrum appearances.

shares
comments

Related video

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears
Previous article

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears Valencia GP
MotoGP

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor
MotoGP

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Valencia GP Prime
MotoGP

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

Latest news

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins "expected" crash in MotoGP finale while fighting for win

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP unveils 2022 entry list, VR46 still without title sponsor

Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.