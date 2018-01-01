Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders call for longer summer break

shares
comments
MotoGP riders call for longer summer break
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
8h ago

Leading MotoGP riders believe that the championship should have a longer summer break than this year's three-week hiatus.

The MotoGP season has traditionally featured a break of at least four weeks between the Sachsenring race in July and the Brno race in August.

However, just three weeks separate the two events this year, as the calendar was expanded to 19 races.

In addition to that, the annual World Ducati Week was held at Misano during that period, leaving the Italian manufacturers' riders only one week of rest, while LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami also raced in the Suzuka 8 Hours, which took place last weekend.

Jorge Lorenzo revealed that he only had three days off in the summer, and the Spaniard called for a "one-month break minimum" in future seasons.

"I just have three days [of rest] before I had to leave to Misano for World Ducati Week, so my holidays were very short this time," said the Honda-bound rider.

"It’s good to have a lot of races because it’s our passion, it’s our job, but it’s difficult for resting and to recover from one race to another.

"Honestly three weeks of resting in the middle of the championship is not so much. It would be better to have one month minimum and to have a test in the middle. It’s better than just three weeks which is finally two weeks."

Points leader Marc Marquez added: "We already speak a little bit about this, will be important maybe to increase one week more, the holidays.

"Was very short summer break, for us was like one week and half, because you need to be fit to start the second part of the season, two races in a row.

"Every year we have more races, but I know that Dorna is working on the calendar, because I think will be important for everybody."

Valentino Rossi on the other hand feels a shorter summer break is a worthwhile trade-off to have fewer back-to-back races, with only the Czech and Austrian races and the Asian triple-header events occurring consecutively in 2018.

“For me, it's good, the calendar of this year, because we don't have a lot of races in a row," he said. "So you have always one week stop, so it's good to prepare the next race in the perfect way.

"But I agree, one week more everybody would be happy I think, next year we need one more week.

Andrea Dovizioso said he wants the off-season to be longer instead of having more time off in the summer.

He said: "I don't have any big problem [with the summer break]. If I can change something, if we want to speak about that, but for sure will not happen, the championship is too long.

"For me is not important to make a bigger break in the middle of the championship. If I can decide to change something, it is to have from the first test to the last test, have to be a bit shorter.

"But the championship is going with more races, so it will not happen."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next MotoGP article
Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words

Previous article

Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words

Next article

Espargaro fit to ride at Brno after Sachsenring crash

Espargaro fit to ride at Brno after Sachsenring crash

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Ducati Team Shop Now , Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut at Mid-Ohio
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut at Mid-Ohio

3h ago
Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words Article
MotoGP

Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria Article
Formula 1

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria

Latest videos
Go Figure: MotoGP Czech Republic GP 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP Czech Republic GP

WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words
MotoGP

Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words

MotoGP riders call for longer summer break
MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for longer summer break

Espargaro fit to ride at Brno after Sachsenring crash
MotoGP

Espargaro fit to ride at Brno after Sachsenring crash

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.