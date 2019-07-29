MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider market rumours
MotoGP's pattern of two-year contract cycles means we should be in the middle of a quieter period in the rider market right now, but that hasn't stopped some very surprising rumours from springing up.
Lewis Duncan joins Jack Benyon to discuss scenarios varying from interesting to utterly bizarre, featuring Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez's younger brother, a Johann Zarco social media storm in a teacup, and all sorts of riders being linked to moves to World Superbikes.
