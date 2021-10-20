Tickets Subscribe
Avintia fires MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result
MotoGP News

Redding: MotoGP teams' approach to riders now "not respectful"

By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos

Ducati World Superbike rider Scott Redding says the way MotoGP teams now handle young talent and dismiss older riders is "not respectful".

Redding: MotoGP teams' approach to riders now "not respectful"

Redding raced in MotoGP from 2014 to 2018, scoring two podiums in that time as he rode satellite Honda and Ducati machinery, before spending a final year in 2018 on the factory Aprilia.

The 2019 British Superbike champion and 12-time WSBK race winner has been very vocal about his dismay at the situation he encountered at Aprilia back in 2018.

Redding – who is in his second year in WSBK as a factory Ducati rider – told Motorsport.com that he has looked at trying to return to MotoGP since, but has been dismissed because he is now 28.

The Briton has taken issue with this approach to riders by MotoGP teams now, saying it is "not respectful".

"To be honest I was looking to try and go back to MotoGP because I feel now, who I am today, was different to who I was then," Redding said. 

"And I feel I never got a real opportunity. I never had really a bike that can win races.

"I was on a satellite bike to take top 10 places. I don't race for top 10. OK, it is good, but this is not why I'm here. 

"So, if the opportunity comes that I can have a bike that can potentially finish top five, I would highly consider it. But I'm old.

"I spoke to a couple of teams, and they would all say: 'He is too old, he is 28'. 

"They are bringing young guys now but for me I don't believe in this system.

"People like me and the older guys we worked our whole life to get to MotoGP, to earn money, for sacrificing our whole life.

"But now you get to MotoGP and if in one or two years you don't make something, you are gone.

"So, you do all your career at racing for years of dedication, to try to do something for two years on a bike is not so good and then after you are doing what? 

"You earned no money, you need to get a job, you need to do this. It's not really fair, it's not respectful to the riders. 

"I believe you need to have at least five to eight years in MotoGP and then after this, if you cannot make it, you cannot make it. But now it is crazy, just rushing everyone." 

Redding will remain in WSBK next year, but will make a sensational switch to BMW, while fellow ex-MotoGP rider Alvaro Bautista will return to Ducati to take his place.

Scott Redding, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Scott Redding, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
21 h
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

