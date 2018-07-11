Redding was "destroying mind" trying to hone Aprilia

Redding will be replaced by Andrea Iannone, currently riding for Suzuki, in 2019, but felt pressurised into developing the Aprilia RS-GP and improving results before knowing he would lose his ride.

Since learning of his fate, Redding's form has seen an upturn, the Briton backing up his season-equalling best finish of 12th in Barcelona with a solid run to 14th in Assen.

“In Mugello I had that much pressure to make it on a bike that was not working, I was breaking down because I don’t want to go on it, because I’m there to make results that I cannot physically do,” he said.

“I’m breaking down and after that I was like, you know what, I ain’t destroying my mind anymore. I go ride the bike because I want to.

“I don’t even concentrate on it. Like I’m that, not over it, I’m that ‘just do as you want’, I don’t even think about riding the bike.

“Obviously I come in I give my information, we tweak it I walk out the pit box I check the times and that’s it until the next practice. It’s just I want to ride the bike, that’s the difference.

“The races before up to Mugello was like, ‘you need to perform’ so me thinking I need to perform is I need to be top 12 and the bike struggles to do it, so I’m trying to make the bike better to do it.

"After I see that I won’t be riding next year, I say ‘ok, f*** it’, I just ride the bike, leave it and do that.

“And now I enjoy to ride because I gain more on what I do. My package is okay, it’s not great, it’s not terrible, it’s okay and that’s it, I just ride the bike, I come in get changed and do the same later on.”

Redding has been offered the chance to remain with Aprilia as a test rider in 2019, but has previously mentioned a return to Moto2 or a switch to World Superbikes as options to further his career.

“I want to get a couple of options that I can and we’ll see," he added.

“Right now my mind is just free, do what I want, just literally do as I want and then do the results, enjoy the race, go home, come back and do the same.

“Until I get some real offers on the table that are respectable, then I’m not even going to look. There’s no point, so what I think I’m doing now is not bad.”

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein